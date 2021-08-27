WWE News Roundup: Popular champion is "not a huge fan" of Brock Lesnar's look, Legend on whether he'll ask The Rock to return or not, Why did Nikki Bella miss John Cena's latest match? (August 27, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. A current champion has reacted to Brock Lesnar's recent SummerSlam return.

The Rock's comeback is rumored to happen later this year. One of his legendary rivals recently spoke about whether or not he wants to see The Great One back in a WWE ring again. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella has revealed why she did not watch John Cena's latest match.

A former WWE Superstar was supposed to appear on AEW Dynamite. However, the timing of Edge's SummerSlam entrance inadvertently led to the cancelation of such plans. Additionally, Vince Russo has given an alternative idea for Becky Lynch's return.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Riddle's thoughts on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited comeback after the main event of this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. He also sported a beard and a man bun, a look that was in stark contrast to his previous WWE stints in recent memory.

Riddle appeared on The Bump not too long ago and stated that he isn't a big fan of Lesnar's man bun:

“Brock - I’m gonna call him Mr. Beast. Because that was on the door in the back. And I was like, "Who the hell is Mr. Beast?" I’m pretty sure that’s Brock." Riddle continued, "Mr. Beast came back, Mr. Beast came down to the ring and Mr. Beast did his thing. I'm not a huge fan of Mr. Beast’s man bun.”

He praised Brock Lesnar's athleticism during the same interview, and he was glad that The Beast Incarnate got to have a significant moment at SummerSlam.

Riddle is not a fan of Brock Lesnar’s new look ✂️💈 pic.twitter.com/jlKpx4VBsk — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 26, 2021

Riddle himself earned a major SummerSlam moment alongside Randy Orton, as they defeated AJ Styles and Omos to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar's current look? Let us know in the comments section below.

