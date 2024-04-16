WWE News Roundup: Prominent name announces that he's officially leaving the company, Triple H consoles Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre loses control

A very warm welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre, among others.

The departures in the company have also continued as another prominent announced that he's leaving WWE after spending over 10 years with them. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup:

#1. Drew McIntyre loses control on WWE RAW

The last few days have been forgetful for Drew McIntyre as he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, only to lose it minutes later. The Scottish Warrior was also denied an opportunity to go after Priest, as CM Punk cost him the #1 contenders match on RAW last week.

McIntyre was seen frustrated on the red brand last night and destroyed a TV backstage. Punk was not present on the show.

Drew's current contract with WWE is set to expire soon, and there is a possibility that the company could embed it into an angle if and after the star inks a new deal.

#2. Triple H sends a message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship on RAW last night as she suffered an injury during the brawl with Liv Morgan last week. Following the incident, Mami received love and praise from the wrestling world, including Triple H.

Hunter thanked Mami for a dominant title reign, noting that he is sure she will return stronger than ever.

#3. WWE artist Rob Schamberger announces he has left the company

Rob Schamberger, who was linked with the Stamford-based promotion for 10 years, announced that he's no longer a part of the company. Rob was an artist for the global juggernaut, with his art often used in merchandising.

Natalya and Adam Pearce sent heartfelt messages to Rob following the departure announcement.

#4. Jey Uso commented on The Bloodline situation

The Bloodline storyline took a huge turn on SmackDown this past Friday as Solo Sikoa conspired with Tama Tonga to take out Jimmy Uso. Jey Uso shared his thoughts on the recent turn of events during a backstage interview on RAW.

"Messing with The Bloodline over there, you’re going down the deep, dangerous road. I mean, they're adding members over there we don’t even know about. As far as Jimmy goes, I told him to come with me,'' said Jey Uso.

With Jey recently expressing his desire to reunite with his family, The Usos could soon join forces again.

