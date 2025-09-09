WWE News Roundup: Prominent name has officially departed the company, New nickname for Otis, AJ Styles goes off-script

Welcome to the September 9 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. We will look at topics about Otis and AJ Styles in today's edition.Also, a major name's departure has been made official by the company, as the talent was moved to the alumni section on WWE's official website. Let's check it all out without any further delay.#1. WWE RAW ResultsThe match card for Wrestlepalooza took shape on RAW last night as AJ Lee and CM Punk challenged Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to a mixed tag team match, which was accepted by the heel couple. Fans also saw The Usos reunite, who will face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the upcoming premium live event.Many prominent names were in action on the red brand, and below are the complete results from the show.AJ Styles def. El Grande AmericanoRaquel Rodriguez def. Lyra ValkyriaRusev def. PentaAsuka def. Nikki BellaBronson Reed def. LA Knight#2. AJ Styles goes off-script on RAWAs mentioned earlier, AJ Styles was also in action on RAW, where he defeated El Grande Americano in a singles match. The Phenomenal One also cut a promo before the bout, where he seemingly went off the script and claimed that someone did not want him in WWE.&quot;For the first time in my career, I've got no one watching my back. Gallows, Anderson, they are not here. Michin, she's on SmackDown. Someone orchestrated a way for me not to win anymore. Not to have help. I'll let you make your own conclusions. By the way, we are here right now and all over the world, while the rest of everybody is on a commercial break. I'm telling you something you're not supposed to hear, but somebody doesn't want me here,&quot; AJ Styles said.Recently, Styles' son also expressed frustration with the Triple H-led creative team's booking of his father. The Phenomenal One reportedly explored other options before his recent contract extension with WWE.#3. Otis gives himself a new nameOtis recently returned to action after being on the sidelines for a few months. The Alpha Academy celebrated his return with a post on Instagram, where the former champion also gave himself a new name. Otis called himself The Polak Hunk while posting pictures with Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa.The powerhouse suffered an injury a few months ago. He made his return at AAA Triplemania XXXIII, where he participated in the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico. He was also in action on Main Event before last week's RAW.#4. Valhalla moved to alumni section on WWE's websiteValhalla announced a few months ago that she would be departing WWE as the company decided not to renew her contract. It seems like the female star's deal with the global juggernaut has come to an end, as she was moved to the alumni section on the company's official website, which is done when stars are no longer part of the promotion.Valhalla's husband, Erik, remains part of the Stamford-based promotion. The female star took maternity leave last year and has not appeared on TV programming since then.