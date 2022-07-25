WWE News Roundup: RAW star debuts a new look at live event, 14-time champion has unfinished business with Roman Reigns, Top star wants to be like Paul Heyman after retirement

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continues to be a major target for other stars as a 14-time champion has claimed that he has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief.

A RAW star has moved brands and debuted a new look. Also, a top star has claimed that he wants to become like Paul Heyman after retiring.

#3 Sami Zayn wants to be like Paul Heyman after he retires

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is one of the best talkers on the current WWE roster. Zayn recently appeared as a guest on Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions podcast. On being asked about his potential retirement plans, Zayn stated he would love to continue running his month and be like Paul Heyman.

“I don’t know, because it could be taken away when you’re not ready for it. ‘Till the wheels fall off, I suppose, and then when they do, I’d love to run my mouth and be Bobby Heenan, be Paul Heyman, or be whoever, you know,” said Sami Zayn. (h/t SEScoops)

Sami Zayn has been heavily involved with The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown over the last couple of months. It'll be interesting to see where this angle leads as many are hoping the company would finally turn Zayn face again and have him feud against Roman Reigns.

#2 14-time champion has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns clashed with Seth Rollins earlier this year at Royal Rumble and ended up losing the match via disqualification after some top-level mind games from Rollins.

Speaking with Hindustan Times recently, Rollins claimed that he has a lot of unfinished business with his former Shield brother and stated that the two will definitely go up against each other once again down the road.

"I live inside his [Roman Reigns] head rent free. So whether or not he's champion after SummerSlam, there is definitely going to be another Rollins-Reigns match down the road. We have a lot of unfinished business, but most importantly, anytime you see Rollins versus Reigns on the marquee. You know there's gonna be money involved, you know it's gonna be big business. So when we get back to it, it's gonna be huge, it always will," said Rollins.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are both set to compete at WWE SummerSlam 2022 next weekend. Reigns will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a "Last Man Standing" match. Seth Rollins, on the other hand will be going one-on-one against Riddle.

#1 WWE RAW star moves brands and debuts a new look

Former Monday Night RAW star Commander Azeez has been moved to NXT 2.0. He returned to NXT as last night's live event in Cocoa Beach, Florida with a new look with Cora Jade as her bodyguard. The two lost a tag team match to Sanga and Ivy Nyle.

Commander Azeez has previously worked alongside Apollo Crews on Friday Night SmackDown. Prior to his partnership with Crews, he appeared as Dabba-Kato on Monday Night RAW. At the WWE Draft 2021, he and Crews were moved to RAW.

