WWE News Roundup: Released former Champion confirms return, Backstage issues with The Miz, Iconic superstar to star in a movie 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big stories involving names like Vince McMahon, Bray Wyatt and The Miz among others.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in 2021, stating budget cuts as the reason. Multiple reports suggested that Wyatt wasn't happy with the company's creative direction for him, which is what led to him being released. Though many fans wanted Wyatt to join AEW, it looks like the former Universal Champion is busy focusing on a movie career.

Apart from that, we will also take a look at why The Miz doesn't want to go to the WWE locker room, what would make Vince McMahon watch AEW and much more. So without any further ado, let’s dive into the biggest news stories of the day:

#5 Bray Wyatt focusing on his movie career post-WWE

Special effects artist and Bray Wyatt's close friend Jason Baker spoke to RRBG Podcast about what the future holds for Wyatt.

Special effects artist and Bray Wyatt's close friend Jason Baker spoke to RRBG Podcast about what the future holds for Wyatt. He revealed that the two have started working on a movie together. Baker called Wyatt one of the smartest people he knows and showed optimism regarding their upcoming venture:

"It's happening. It's going," Jason Baker said. "We did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we're working on some more stuff. It's coming along. Hopefully, people like it once we get it all put together. I had such a blast working with him and directing him when we did the original, first eight Firefly Fun House segments, we just clicked and became really good friends."

Baker also touched upon Wyatt's run in WWE and said that he wished that the former Universal Champion was still a part of the company so they could do more cool things.

