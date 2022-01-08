WWE News Roundup - Released star returning, Major face turn after SmackDown went off the air, Triple H's TV appearance (January 7th, 2022)

It's time to take a look at all the biggest stories from WWE in the latest installment of our daily news roundup.

WWE announced the return of a recently released superstar, and it is rightfully one of the most trending topics on social media.

This week, the company also offered an explosive SmackDown episode, which featured a significant babyface turn after the cameras stopped rolling. Triple H also made his first TV appearance since suffering a cardiac event.

A WWE Hall of Famer also compared a rising NXT star to Brock Lesnar while discussing their wrestling style.

William Regal's unforeseen WWE release has shocked the wrestling world, and the former NXT GM has finally broken his silence about ending his 22-year spell with the company.

#5. Mickie James to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Mickie James was the most unexpected name amongst the 18 participants announced for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The legendary female star was released from WWE in April 2021 and has since achieved a lot of success in other companies.

Mickie James is the reigning Knockouts champion, but as revealed by Sean Ross Sapp, she is not on a full-time deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Scott D'Amore, the company's Executive Vice-President, said that WWE and IMPACT Wrestling had signed an agreement to facilitate Mickie James' Royal Rumble appearance.

"WWE wanted it, Mickie wanted it, and IMPACT Wrestling's philosophy is always to work with other major promotions to create buzz for the fans. Everything is signed and agreed with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling – the only question is whether or not Mickie will enter one of WWE's most historic annual matches as the reigning Knockouts World Champion," revealed D'Amore.

Mickie James' most recent WWE stint didn't end on the best of terms, making her upcoming return ever more surprising.

James is slated to defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo at the Hard to Kill event on January 8th, and there is a possibility that she will walk into Royal Rumble without the championship.

