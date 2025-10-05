Welcome to the October 5 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories revolving around Rhea Ripley and Triple H, among others.

Also, Rikishi has pitched a legendary name as John Cena's opponent in his final match. Let's check it all out without any further delay:

#1. Triple H under fire for top WWE star's booking

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut with a lot of hype behind him. While the Samoan Werewold started great, he has been a victim of inconsistent booking in the last few months.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Rikishi criticized Triple H and Co.'s booking of Jacob, noting that the Samoan Werewolf has not worked with the right people:

"This kid here, as far as the talent that he has in and out to squared circle, and again, I've always said this from the beginning, that if you book Jacob with the right people, you're gonna get money out this kid here. Because the thing that he does in the ring, I still don't think that they have booked him with the right people and light gasoline up behind him to really push this thing to make it work. It's just been this little tease. We see Jacob's skills. We see his talent. We see his popularity is just catching on fire. … Like you can see the top of the hill, but you ain't got over yet. You know what I mean? Like I don't even think he on the porch yet. He should be in the house having some sweet tea by now," Rikishi said.

Jacob Fatu recently made his return to SmackDown after a brief hiatus. He ignited a rivalry with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand.

#2. WWE confirms Rhea Ripley's new name

Rhea Ripley is known by many names among the WWE Universe. She has also been called Rhea Bloody Ripley on certain occasions, a name that is also sometimes reflected on the back of her vest jacket.

The merchandise is now available on the WWE shop, which confirms Mami's new name. Like her other monikers, this one also suits Mami well.

#3. The Rock pitched as John Cena's final opponent

Although the date for John Cena's final match is set, his opponent remains unknown. Rikishi, on his Off The Top podcast, noted that he would like to see The Rock as Cena's last dancing partner.

"For me? (...) Now the one thing that people probably never seen and would love to see. They've seen it back in the day, but I think at this point, I think The Final Boss and John Cena... I can go to sleep then... At the end of the day, they're gonna say, 'Whoa, John Cena's last match was against The Rock.' When you say The Rock, oh, there it is. But if it's, 'John Cena had his last match with Edge.' Does it carry a lot more weight?" he said.

The Rock was involved in John Cena's heel turn that took place at Elimination Chamber. However, The Final Boss has stayed off the WWE programming since then.

