WWE News Roundup: Rhea Ripley warns male star, Major championship reign to end at WrestleMania? The Rock assaults referee

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today’s piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Rhea Ripley and The Rock, among others

Rhea Ripley was treated to a surprise on RAW as Dominik Mysterio brought over Legado Del Fantasma to the red brand. While Mami didn't get to say much on the show because of Dirty Dom, she sent a message to a SmackDown faction’s star after the show.

In other news, The Rock laying his hands on an official was captured on camera. Let’s check it out and more in today’s News Roundup.

#1. WWE RAW results

WWE hosted the final RAW before WrestleMania XL in New York City. The show featured all four of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock ahead of their big match on Saturday at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Check out the complete results from the red brand:

Judgment Day def. DIY & New Day

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed ended via DQ

Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Ricochet def. Ivar

Damage CTRL def. Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa ended in No Contest

#2. Rhea Ripley sent a warning to Angel after RAW

Tensions were high between Legado Del Fantasma and The Judgment Day after Dominik Mysterio brought the SmackDown faction to the red brand. During the segment, Rhea Ripley was seen angrily asking Angel to not touch her.

While the Mexican star later stated that she was shaking his hand, Mami seemingly did not agree with him.

Expand Tweet

Dirty Dom will team up with LDF's Santos Escobar to take on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee at WrestleMania XL.

#3. The Rock attacked the referee after RAW went off the air

The Rock and Roman Reigns laid out Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to close out RAW. The Brahma Bull had a special punishment reserved for the American Nightmare as he beat him with a weight belt.

However, The Rock did not even spare the referee as he was filmed slamming the official with the belt after RAW went off the air.

Expand Tweet

#4. Veteran believes WWE should book Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes will have an uphill battle at WrestleMania XL as he will face Roman Reigns on Night Two of the Showcase of Immortals. While odds are not in his favor, Matt Morgan believes that WWE should book the title to change hands.

"[Do you think Cody should win the title?] Abso-flipping-lutely. Yes, yes, yes, yes. I will be irate if he doesn't. I'll be heartbroken if he doesn't," he said.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will also be in action on Night One where he will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag match.