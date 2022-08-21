WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns' replacement, 7-time champion returns, Potential spoiler for Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

A pro wrestling veteran has given his thoughts on who could potentially replace current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A legendary star returned at a live event this past weekend. We will also take a look at what could be spoilers for the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event in the UK.

#4. Potential spoiler for WWE Clash at the Castle matches

We are less than two weeks away from what's shaping up to be a very interesting show - WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK. A total of five matches have been announced for the show and the latest betting odds have indicated who are the favorites to win.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Roman Reigns is currently the favorite to successfully retain his titles against Drew McIntyre. Liv Morgan and Gunther are also favorites to retain the SmackDown Women's and Intercontinental Championships respectively. Below is the full list of current betting odds, via BetOnline.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-160) vs. Drew McIntyre (+120)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (-140) vs. Shayna Baszler (+250)

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai (-450) vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss (+275)

Seth Rollins (-160) vs. Riddle (+120)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (-600) vs. Sheamus (+350)

#3. Brock Lesnar spotted in rare public appearance

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's latest picture with his wife Sable is currently making the rounds on social media. The two can be seen hanging out with their friends in what is a rare public appearance from the couple.

Lesnar competed in the main event of SummerSlam last month where he lost to Roman Reigns in a brutal Last Man Standing match. The Beast Incarnate appears to be taking a break following SummerSlam as he is not advertised for any shows until WWE Day 1 in 2023.

#2. Legendary star returns at a live event

Former Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return to the company this weekend at a live event in Kingston, Ontario. She was involved in multiple segments, including one where she took a selfie with Theory after Kevin Owens laid him out with a Stunner.

Trish Stratus has also officially been announced for a special appearance on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans are excited to see what the Hall of Famer has in store for them. The question is whether this will be a one-off appearance or lead to a storyline and potential match.

#1. Veteran weighs in on two top stars possibly replacing Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star on the current roster. However, as is the case with everything, WWE will eventually need to find someone to replace him.

Recently on Sportskeeda's "Writing with Russo", former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his opinion on Karrion Kross and Theory possibly replacing Roman Reigns:

“If done the right way [Kross could replace Reigns],” Russo said. “If done the right way, Austin Theory could replace [Reigns]. Everything goes back to reality, and they’re so out of touch with reality… Kross makes his reappearance as a surprise, but yet Scarlett comes out to the stage in a cloud of smoke. Well, where’s that coming from? Who’s cueing the smoke?”

Karrion Kross recently returned to SmackDown after being released last year. He has immediately put The Tribal Chief on notice and a match between the two is inevitable in the coming months.

As for Theory, he holds the Money in the Bank contract and has a great chance of becoming the next Undisputed Champion.

