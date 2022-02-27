WWE News Roundup: Released star was told not to leave WWE in 2018, Seth Rollins' massive milestone, veteran not interested in joining Cesaro in AEW (February 27th, 2022)

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE News Roundup, where we take a look at some of the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

A released star has released that he was asked not to leave the company three years ago as they had something in store for him. Four-time World Champion Seth Rollins is set to achieve a massive milestone at WrestleMania 38.

Additionally, a talent achieved a rather unique feat of appearing on both WWE and AEW television on the same night. Also, Stone Cold Steve Austin has made a massive announcement for WrestleMania 38 week.

#5 Shane Thorne was told not to leave WWE in 2018

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was one of the many stars released by WWE last year. During a recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, he revealed that he intended to leave the company in 2018 but was told not to as they had something for him.

"I was led to believe I had a good singles run coming. I said, 'I think I'm going to leave' too and they told me don't, 'they have something for you.' So, I stayed. We had been teaming for a long time, so I wanted to see for myself as well. You can pitch ideas all day, but I feel they want their own ideas. You see people, their ideas get picked up, but you can also wait for an idea come to you and they work around that. I got a lot of freedom with that storyline. 'How do you want me to be?' 'Be angry.' None of the promos were scripted, just, 'whatever you want to say, go say it,'" he said. (h/t Fightful)

After spending several years in NXT, Shane Thorne was brought up to the main roster in 2020. In September 2020, he was repackaged with a new ring name Slapjack, and revealed as one of the members of the faction Retribution.

