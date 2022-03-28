WWE News Roundup: Former Universal Champion reveals recent text from Vince McMahon; top star comments on potential heat with Ronda Rousey

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we take a look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

Ahead of WrestleMania 38, a former Universal Champion has revealed an interesting text message that he received from Vince McMahon. WWE has also made some questionable changes to the names of the go-home shows for WrestleMania.

A former WWE Superstar has announced his in-ring return after being away from wrestling for a while. RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has also commented on the rumors of her having heat with SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey.

Without further ado, let's dive deep into today's news roundup. Be sure to comment down and share your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Seth Rollins reveals recent text message from Vince McMahon

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter to reveal a recent text message that he got from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The screenshot shared in the tweet revealed that Mr. McMahon has summoned Rollins to his office on Monday morning:

"Seth: Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters. I want you in my office at 9 A.M. on Monday."

Seth Rollins has been desperately trying to get a match for himself at WrestleMania 38 over the last couple of weeks on WWE television. He currently has no match scheduled, but rumors have suggested that he will be facing the returning Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows.

It is to be seen how and when WWE books the return of The American Nightmare.

#4 Bo Dallas announces in-ring return

February 6, 2013 — Real-life brothers Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt share the screen before the NXT Tag Team Championship Tournament.



Dallas and Wyatt would face-off one time on NXT TV — a match Dallas won before becoming the third ever NXT Champion. Today in #WWENXT History:February 6, 2013 — Real-life brothers Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt share the screen before the NXT Tag Team Championship Tournament.Dallas and Wyatt would face-off one time on NXT TV — a match Dallas won before becoming the third ever NXT Champion. Today in #WWENXT History:February 6, 2013 — Real-life brothers Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt share the screen before the NXT Tag Team Championship Tournament.Dallas and Wyatt would face-off one time on NXT TV — a match Dallas won before becoming the third ever NXT Champion. https://t.co/mx3navGMvK

Former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas recently announced his plans for an in-ring return during a virtual signing with Captain's Corner.

He revealed that he has been working on different business ventures but will now be back in the ring in the next couple of months:

"I guess this is a good platform to make this clear. I had no interest — not ‘no’ interest. I love wrestling, will always love wrestling but for the past year, I have had no interest in trying to wrestle. I’ve been working on a bunch of other business ventures and doing a bunch of different things that I’ve wanted to do outside of wrestling. Not saying I’m done with wrestling or that’s what I’ve been saying for the past year and now that I’ve got that squared away and that’s in the works, I can get back to my passion. I will be back in the ring in the next couple of months and that’s a guarantee because… I don’t make promises I don’t deliver on," said Dallas.

Bo Dallas, real name Taylor Michael Rotunda, signed with WWE in 2008. During his 13-year long run with the company, he won the NXT Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship, and the 24/7 Championship. He was released by the company in April 2021.

#3 EC3 reveals the Bray Wyatt match that changed his career

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the conversation, he had huge praise for Windham Rotunda, fka Bray Wyatt. He called him a super creative mind.

He stated how amazing and outside the box 'The Fiend' character was and how he was very impressed with it. However, EC3 revealed that when Goldberg beat The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown 2020, he knew that whatever he did in WWE wouldn't matter:

"To watch him put his heart and soul into it and it’s, like, ‘Let’s have Goldberg beat him in 3 minutes.’ At that moment, I knew whatever I did, it wouldn’t matter. If that didn’t work, then what will?” said EC3.

Goldberg defeating The Fiend clean and becoming the first superstar to pin Wyatt's alter ego was met with massive fan outrage. Moreover, it was a title match that saw Wyatt drop the Universal Championship to Goldberg.

It was all a setup for Roman Reigns to defeat Goldberg in a dream match to win the Universal title, which also didn't happen as Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36 at the last moment.

Braun Strowman replaced the Tribal Chief and defeated Goldberg to win the Universal title, following which he started a feud with Bray Wyatt and dropped the title to him at SummerSlam 2020.

#2 WWE changes the name of RAW and SmackDown before WrestleMania 38

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE WWE going the New Japan route with a seven night Wrestlemania tour. We have Wrestlemania RAW, Wrestlemania Smackdown, Wrestlemania Night 1, Wrestlemania Night 2, RAW after Mania, Smackdown after Mania and Wrestlemania Backlash. WWE going the New Japan route with a seven night Wrestlemania tour. We have Wrestlemania RAW, Wrestlemania Smackdown, Wrestlemania Night 1, Wrestlemania Night 2, RAW after Mania, Smackdown after Mania and Wrestlemania Backlash. https://t.co/eUXhlb2roU

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, which will be the go-home episode of the red brand before WrestleMania 38, has been renamed 'WrestleMania RAW'. Not only this, but the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown has also been renamed 'WrestleMania SmackDown'.

Last year, WWE renamed the annual Backlash Premium Live Event 'WrestleMania Backlash' and is set to continue that name for this year's show as well.

#1 Alexa Bliss responds to rumors of heat with Ronda Rousey

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter to dismiss a rumor about her having heat with Ronda Rousey.

The rumor claimed that Bliss disliked working with Rousey due to her reckless in-ring style and even threw shade at her in a group chat with fellow WWE female stars. Replying to the same, Bliss called it "comical" and "not true".

"This is quite comical & not true. I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party #keeptryingtrolls," Bliss replied.

The winner of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey, is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Alexa Bliss surprisingly has no plans for the Grandest Stage of Them All this year and might just miss the show altogether.

