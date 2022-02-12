WWE News Roundup: Spoiler on title change next week, Veteran thanks Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and Lita make history (February 12th, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. As always, today's lineup is jam-packed with exciting stories, featuring some big stars and potential post-WrestleMania plans.

Becky Lynch and Lita have made history ahead of their RAW Women's Title clash at Elimination Chamber, with both stars also reacting to the same.

Big Time Becks is also one of several major names advertised for the first premium live event after WrestleMania. Roman Reigns is also among them. The Tribal Chief has been subject to a heartfelt message from a big name in WWE recently.

Also, we will end this roundup with a spoiler for next week's episode of SmackDown. A major title change happened at last night's tapings for the show.

So, without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest news stories surrounding WWE.

#5 Becky Lynch and Lita's billboard in Saudi Arabia

Becky Lynch and Lita are the first women to be featured on a WWE billboard in Saudi Arabia. Their upcoming match is among the biggest to take place at Elimination Chamber.

Both, the RAW Women's Champion and her challenger reacted to this historic development. Lynch said that she is honored to make history in the country, with Lita adding that the match will be something special across generations.

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. https://t.co/im8FMOZ5fT

Elimination Chamber will feature three women's matches - the most at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia.

The women of RAW will take part in a Chamber Match to determine the number one contender for Becky Lynch's (or Lita's) title heading into WrestleMania. Also, Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Ever since Natalya and Lacey Evans squared off at Crown Jewel 2019, women have been featured more and more in Saudi Arabia. This is yet another positive step in that respect.

