WWE News Roundup: Star allegedly fired while injured, Major name spotted backstage at rival promotion, Ryback on Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley plans

Welcome to another edition of WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the hottest stories making rounds in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's piece, we will cover topics surrounding Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley, among others.

A former star also provided details on his release, revealing that he was fired while injured. So, without any further ado, let's check out that and more in the News Roundup.

#1. Alexa Bliss calms fans

Alexa Bliss was recently spotted with a bandage around her nose which left fans concerned about her health. However, the former RAW Women's Champion assured the fans that she's doing fine.

Little Miss Bliss has been out of action for over a year. She last competed inside the WWE ring at Royal Rumble 2023 and is expected to return soon.

#2. Xavier Woods spotted backstage at rival promotion

Xavier Woods has been a regular on WWE programming over the last few weeks. The star is currently involved in a storyline with Karrion Kross, with the latter seemingly trying to corrupt the New Day.

Woods was also recently spotted at Major League Wrestling's latest event. The 11-time Tag Team Champion was pictured with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

#3. Star was released from WWE while injured

Former WWE Superstar Gurv Sihra recently spoke about the circumstances surrounding his release from the company. Gurv is one half of the Singh Brothers (aka The Bollywood Boyz), and he revealed in an emotional post that he was fired while injured and in rehab.

"Wow. This was my final match in WWE. I finished this match w/ a dislocated right shoulder. It came out of socket early in the match & I was fighting my way through the pain. The old school mentality kicked in “fight through” 3 weeks later I was fired while in rehab."

The Bollywood Boyz were a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly five years before getting released in 2021. The two have worked for various independent promotions since then and even showed up in AEW.

#4. Ryback on Roman Reigns' schedule

Ryback recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' limited schedule, noting that the megastar has already had an outstanding career and doesn't need to return as a full-time wrestler.

The former WWE star noted that Reigns could work like The Undertaker and just wrestle in one or two matches per year:

"Well, he was in remission. It's always in remission, right? It never just goes away...He's had an outstanding career and the long championship reign. He [Roman Reigns] doesn't need to be around for the next 20 years, and he has a family. I think he's made more than enough money. I think we could be seeing a much more limited schedule at the very least. Maybe he does the WrestleMania like The Undertaker once a year," Ryback said.

Roman Reigns has been on hiatus since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Solo Sikoa has been running The Bloodline in The Tribal Chief's absence.

#5. Unique match pitched for Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan has been adamant about taking Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion continued to play mind games with Dirty Dom on RAW, and Mami won't be happy about that at all.

Jordynne Grace proposed a unique stipulation match for the two female stars to settle their differences. The TNA star stated that the feud should end with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan facing off in a "Custody of Dominik" ladder match.

