WWE News Roundup: Star confirms exit from the company with a heartfelt message, Bayley sends a cryptic message, Kevin Owens reaches a huge milestone 

Welcome to the May 7 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Bayley and Kevin Owens, among others.

Ad

Also, a notable name has confirmed his exit from the company with a heartfelt message. Let's check it out and more without any further ado.

#1. John Cena's Money in the Bank match predicted by WWE analyst

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and only has 26 more appearances left before he hangs up his boots. The 17-time World Champion is currently advertised for Money in the Bank 2025. However, his opponent is yet to be decided.

Ad

Trending

WWE analyst Sam Roberts shared his thoughts on the same, noting that he could see Cena reigniting his feud with CM Punk and facing The Best in the World at Money in the Bank.

"Punk and Cena can go back and forth, and then we get to John Cena vs. CM Punk. And maybe Seth Rollins interferes. Whatever happens happens, but John Cena beats CM Punk this time at Money in the Bank."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Congratulations to Kevin Owens

The past month has not been ideal for Kevin Owens, as he had to give up his WrestleMania 41 match due to an injury. However, The Prizefighter has something to celebrate, as he recently completed 25 years in pro wrestling. It is also KO's birthday today. Hence, the former Universal Champion has multiple reasons to celebrate the day.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Owens is currently sidelined due to a neck injury. There is no fixed time frame for his return.

#3. Bayley sends a cryptic message after recent shots by Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch revealed on RAW that she was the one who attacked Bayley before WrestleMania Saturday. However, The Man did not stop there, as she mocked The Role Model's best friend, Mercedes Mone, after she started a paid messaging service for fans.

Ad

Bayley seemingly responded to the shots with a cryptic message on social media. The Role Model also posted a photo of her younger self.

"Courage is the mastery of fear," she wrote.

Ad

Bayley was slated to be in action at WrestleMania 41, but she was attacked a day before her match. Becky Lynch, who took her place in the bout, revealed on RAW that she was the one who put the former WWE Women's Champion on the sidelines.

#4. Star confirms exit from the company

Yoshiki Inamura has been a regular face on NXT over the past several months. However, the star confirmed that he was leaving for Japan following another loss on WWE's third brand.

Ad

Inamura also sent a heartfelt message to his tag partner, Josh Briggs:

"I know what you're going to say. I disappointed you. Unable to win tonight. I am sorry. I have talked to Ava. Tonight, I'm going back to Japan. Please. I wish I could have been a better partner for you. [Hands Josh Briggs his jacket] Goodbye, my friend."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Yoshiki Inamura is currently signed to Pro Wrestling NOAH. However, he came to WWE last year for an excursion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More