WWE News Roundup - Star released despite 3 years left on contract, Rumor killer on The Rock's daughter being hospitalized, Charles Robinson update

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News Roundup. A 45-year-old superstar recently opened up about her shocking release from the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, The Rock's daughter recently became the subject of much discussion among fans after rumors claimed that she was involved in an accident.Ava has now put the rumors to rest once and for all. Meanwhile, Charles Robinson has shared a concerning health update. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the day:#3. Shayna Baszler breaks silence on her WWE releaseShayna Baszler wrapped up her eight-year stint with WWE in May 2025 after her contract was not renewed. However, little did fans know that she had a significant amount of time left on her deal.Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Queen of Spades clarified that her contract didn't expire, as she was released by WWE. Baszler revealed that she recently signed a contract extension, which would have lasted three more years.“I was released. I had actually, not too long ago, signed an extension. I wish it would have [sic] ran out, but yeah, I was released... I had, like, three more years,” she said.Shayna Baszler went on to say that she knew the writing was on the wall for her and Sonya Deville.“It’s kind of funny because it’s never a good feeling, but it was not unexpected. As far as, like, Zoey [Stark] and I, and with Sonya [Deville] being released, they didn’t renew her contract. From that time, we just weren’t on TV. You kind of get this feeling… we were trying to pitch stories and ideas and doing our own stuff on social media and that kind of thing. Nothing was hitting with creative. It’s a bummer in that moment, but I kind of knew where we were at.” [From 2:22:05 to 2:23:26]Having just completed her 90-day non-compete clause, Shayna Baszler is open to joining big promotions like AEW.#2. The Rock's daughter, Ava, addresses ongoing rumorsSocial media gets a little too far sometimes, giving a platform to circulate false stories.Earlier today, a Facebook page by the name of &quot;Dog Community&quot; posted an AI-generated hospital picture of WWE NXT General Manager Ava and a somber photo of her father, The Rock, with the caption stating that she was involved in a serious car accident on her way home.&quot;SAD NEWS: 15 minutes ago, Dwayne Johnson’s family heartbrokenly announced that Johnson’s daughter, Ava Raine, was in a serious car accident on her way home,&quot; the post read.The Rock's daughter didn't waste time shutting down the fake rumors, with the following message on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;There is such a special place in hell for people who do stuff like this… ya’ll are so weird.&quot;You can check out her response below:#1. WWE official Charles Robinson shares personal updateThings aren't looking too good for Charles Robinson in or out of the ring. A few months ago, he took a devastating Spear from Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. This left him with a cracked rib.Then he was shoulder tackled by John Cena at Night of Champions. Yesterday, Charles Robinson took to his Instagram account to reveal that he was hospitalized in the wee hours of the morning after being bitten by a bat.&quot;Great way to start the morning. 2:00 a.m. and got bit[ten] by a bat. That’s right: a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots. #animalattacks #hospital,&quot; Robinson wrote.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him a speedy recovery!