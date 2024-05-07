WWE News Roundup: Star set to retire after final match next month, Major name compared to Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes on John Cena

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. Today, we will cover exciting stories revolving around John Cena and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Also, a 32-year-old star is set to retire after competing in a final match next month. So without any further delay, let's begin.

#1. No more Gunther vs. Sheamus?

Last night on RAW, Sheamus and Gunther competed for the third time on WWE programming. The duo had set the stage on fire in their previous two meetings and their third encounter was no different. The winner was also the same as the Ring General once again got the better of The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus also made it clear after the match that there won't be a Part four to their epic series of matches.

Expand Tweet

Gunther has advanced to the Round 2 of the King of the Ring Tournament. Ilja Dragunov also defeated Ricochet to take his place in the next round.

#2. Cody Rhodes on John Cena never turning heel

John Cena is one of the biggest babyfaces to have come out of WWE and it seems like Cody Rhodes is also on the same path.

While The American Nightmare is not fully opposed to embracing his villainous side, he credited WWE for not doing the same with The Cenation Leader.

"I've certainly been booed before, been booed heavily...I guess I think minimally about it. And I could...you never say never. John [Cena]'s never happened, and I think rightfully so. I think what we got there, we look back at now and realize, I was just watching him vs. Umaga the other day, you see the magic of what John was able to do. With the time I have left, contract wise, I don't see it. But again, never say never. Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro wrestling," said Cody Rhodes.

#3. Bill Apter compared Bron Breakker to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Bron Breakker has taken the WWE main roster by storm after dominating NXT for a couple of years. The rising star is touted as the next big thing by many and it seems like veteran journalist Bill Apter agrees on that.

Bill stated that he sees a little of both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in Bron Breakker:

"To me, he's a combination of Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar," Apter said. "If Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg got married and had a kid, that would be him. You can quote me on that."

Bron was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW after a few matches on SmackDown.

#4. Ex-WWE star set to retire

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Morgan is set to wrestle in her last match next month. She was a part of NXT UK for a few months between 2018 and 19, after which she returned to the independent circuit.

Expand Tweet

Charlie's wife Jetta recently revealed that the both of them will be hanging up their boots after a final match in June.

