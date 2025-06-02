WWE News Roundup: Superstar announces that he's officially leaving the company, Congratulations to Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre as babyface?

Welcome to the June 2nd edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will look at stories revolving around Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio, among others.
Also, in one of the biggest news stories of the last 24 hours, R-Truth and another big name announced that they will be leaving the company, leaving the wrestling world in shock. So without any further ado, let's dive in.
#1. R-Truth and another superstar are set to leave WWE
R-Truth took to X to reveal that he will be leaving the global juggernaut. The news came as a shock to everyone in the wrestling community, as many considered the veteran a 'WWE-lifer.'
Truth's revelation was followed by another heartbreaking news as Carlito also announced that he will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion when his contract expires in two weeks. Both Carlito and R-Truth have received a lot of love and support from their colleagues as well as the fans.
#2. Veteran wants to see Drew McIntyre return as a babyface
Drew McIntyre did some of the best work of his career after turning heel in 2023. However, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff noted that he would like to see the Scottish Warrior turn babyface:
"I like him as a babyface. I just do. He's that Scottish Warrior. He's Braveheart, modern-day version of it. I love that. I could listen to him cut promos all afternoon. I just love his stuff. He's so good."
Drew McIntyre has been away from WWE programming since his Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event. He is expected to take some time off due to an injury.
#3. Congratulations to Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest names to have stepped inside the squared circle. The WWE legend is also very respected outside the ring. While he has celebrated many championship wins, he has another reason to celebrate, as he is set to be honored for his life's achievements by the National Hispanic Media Coalition.
The veteran is currently dealing with an injury and has not laced his wrestling boots since April. It will be interesting to see what's in store for him once he makes his in-ring return.