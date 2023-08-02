WWE News Roundup: Superstar officially announces exit from the company, Roman Reigns says 8-time champion is selfish, Intriguing photo of Bray Wyatt

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso.

The wrestling world is abuzz with the news of an upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief and his cousins, The Usos, have been at odds for some time now, and tensions in their group reached a boiling point last month at Money in the Bank.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa suffered a defeat at the hands of Jey Uso and his team in London, marking the first time that The Tribal Chief had been pinned in years.

#4 Roman Reigns calls Jey Uso "selfish"

Reigns' former Right Hand Man is set to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the prestigious status of The Tribal Chief. Their match is scheduled for August 5, 2023, at SummerSlam, and fans eagerly anticipate the bout's outcome. Speaking to First Take, Reigns called Jey Uso "selfish" ahead of the show.

''Always. I mean, in a perfect world, he's [Jey] by my side, making sure that nothing changes. We continue to rule this world. But he's selfish like anybody. Any family member, any friend that you help out a little too much, it goes to their head a little bit,'' said Reigns.

Reigns further emphasized that he was still The Head of the Table. Jey Uso is riding high on momentum as he became the first man to pin Reigns under the latter's Tribal Chief gimmick.

#3 Photo of Bray Wyatt as The Fiend surfaces online

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has been out of action since before WrestleMania 39. He was seemingly scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at the show. But due to some reported health issues, Wyatt has been absent from the company's programming.

Amid rumors of The Eater of Worlds' potential return, his long-time collaborator Jason Baker shared a never-seen-before photo of The Fiend's iconic cowl.

Check out Baker's tweet via this link.

Fightful Select recently reported that WWE intended to create a Wyatt-led group consisting of Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and Eric Young. Nevertheless, it seems that the plan was ultimately scrapped. It remains to be seen what's next for the former Universal Champion.

#2 Aleah James announces her departure from WWE on social media

24-year-old star Aleah James has announced that she is no longer part of the Stamford-based company. She performed on the NXT UK brand before the brand was merged with NXT.

While many of her fellow NXT UK stars were released in 2022, James' contract status remained unclear. Taking to Twitter, the upstart stated that she was now a free agent, hinting at being open for bookings from other promotions.

''So now we know I’m free as a bird.. who am I going to wrestle first?????'' James tweeted.

It wasn't entirely unexpected for James to leave WWE, given that she hadn't appeared on TV in over a year before her exit. Her last match was against Stevie Turner on NXT UK in March 2022.

#1 Mustafa Ali talks about Gunther

At Night of Champions 2023, Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali.

During an interview with WWE Die Woche, Ali mentioned that he deserved to win the match. He added that Gunther dropping the title to him wouldn't have hurt the latter's credibility as a competitor.

"I’m very disappointed in the result. Obviously, I thought if there was ever a time to defeat Gunther, it would have been there. A guy with ‘home field advantage' so to speak, and I think it’s been a long time since WWE’s done that ultimate underdog story,'' said Ali.

Mustafa Ali has become a prominent part of NXT since the loss. He recently challenged Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship in a triple-threat match that also included Wes Lee. However, he was again unsuccessful in capturing the gold at The Great American Bash 2023.

