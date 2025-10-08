  • home icon
  WWE News Roundup - Superstar officially leaves the company; Triple H called out by ex-champion; real reason why Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves

WWE News Roundup - Superstar officially leaves the company; Triple H called out by ex-champion; real reason why Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves

By Divesh Merani
Modified Oct 08, 2025 12:56 GMT
Corey Graves; Brock Lesnar (Images via WWE.com)
Corey Graves; Brock Lesnar (Images via WWE.com)

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from the world of wrestling.

This time, we have official confirmation of a former champion leaving the company. Another recently departed WWE star has called out Triple H. Meanwhile, the real reason why Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves has been revealed.

So, let's get right into today's stories. But first, a quick rundown of last night's NXT vs. TNA ShowDown.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

#1. NXT vs. TNA ShowDown Results

The crossover episode between NXT and TNA took place last night, with both brands winning two matches apiece. Here is a rundown of what happened:

  1. The Hardy Boyz defeated DarkState to win the NXT Tag Team Championship
  2. Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca & Jaida Parker) defeated Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay & Mara Sade) with Jordynne Grace as the special guest referee
  3. Ethan Page defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the NXT North American Championship
  4. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Moose, Frankie Kazarian & Leon Slater) defeated Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans & Myles Borne)

#2. WWE officially confirms Santos Escobar's exit

It had been widely reported that Santos Escobar's WWE contract was coming to an end on Tuesday. He was allegedly offered a new deal with higher pay, but did not sign it.

WWE has now confirmed that Escobar is no longer a part of the company, with him being moved to the alumni section of the roster page on the website. This also marks the end of the faction led by him, Legado del Fantasma.

#3. Karrion Kross calls out Triple H

Karrion Kross has been outspoken about the manner of his and Scarlett's departure from WWE. He spoke about it all while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast. Along with various creative issues and the reaction to his pipebomb promo, Kross spoke about something Triple H did after SummerSlam that rubbed him the wrong way.

Fans were chanting "We want Kross" at The Game during the SummerSlam post-show, to which he responded as if they were chanting for Brock Lesnar instead. The former NXT Champion didn't take too kindly to his boss ignoring him like that, stating it was a strange thing to do.

Scarlett added that it made their situation much worse. The two ended up leaving WWE shortly after, with their contracts running out and negotiations for a new deal falling through.

#4. Real-life reason why Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves

Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves on the September 19 episode of SmackDown, in what was the commentator's first bump since he retired over a decade ago. He hasn't appeared on television since and has been replaced on the blue brand by Booker T.

Amid speculation over why this happened, the truth has finally been confirmed. Graves' wife, Carmella, is expecting their second child together. Her due date has passed, as per an Instagram story posted by the former SmackDown Women's Champion. The commentator is taking time off to be by her side.

Image via @theleahvandale on Instagram
Image via @theleahvandale on Instagram

It remains to be seen when Corey Graves returns to WWE following this break. However, for now, we wish Carmella the best of luck as she prepares to give birth to her second child.

