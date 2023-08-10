Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Jimmy Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

SummerSlam was a terrific show and gave fans a lot of talking points in its wake. One of the most notable moments of the show was Brock Lesnar raising Cody Rhodes' hands after being defeated by The American Nightmare. Another moment was Jimmy Uso returning and turning on his brother Jey to help Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

3) Plan for Jimmy Uso following SummerSlam

A few weeks back on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was attacked. Jey Uso had no choice but to witness Jimmy's unfortunate encounter with the relentless duo of Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. Jimmy was subjected to a brutal assault and was even sent crashing through a table. The severity of the situation led to Jimmy requiring medical attention, as he was carefully loaded into an ambulance and transported away from the scene due to the injuries he sustained.

However, he returned to WWE at SummerSlam. But instead of helping his twin brother Jey Uso defeat Roman Reigns during their Tribal Combat match, Jimmy cost Jey and turned on him. The plan is for Jimmy Uso to address his actions on this week's SmackDown. It was advertised on RAW that the former tag team champion will be on the blue brand.

2) Did Brock Lesnar hint at retirement at SummerSlam?

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Beast Incarnate and The American Nightmare faced off for the third time in a highly anticipated match. Ultimately, it was the latter who emerged victorious in this encounter. Following the intense bout, the former Universal Champion displayed a surprising show of sportsmanship by shaking Cody's hand, giving Rhodes a hug, and even raising his opponent's hand in a gesture of respect.

In an unexpected revelation during the subsequent post-event press conference, Triple H stated that this display of camaraderie had not been pre-planned. Jim Cornette believed that Lesnar may have hinted at retirement:

"Because Brock took the opportunity to do something like that here means they're probably not coming back against each other anytime soon. And it may indicate that Brock just decided - I don't know where he's at on his current deal or whether he's going to get renewed or whether he's up for renewal or what he wants to do in the future but he either may say I don't want to do this anymore entirely or he may want to be a babyface again," said Cornette

It has been rumored that The Beast Incarnate will not be returning anytime soon following SummerSlam. He is allegedly advertised for Fastlane which will take in October this year.

1) WWE confirms Aleah James' exit

In a recent development, WWE officially confirmed the departure of 24-year-old Aleah James from its roster. This confirmation followed an earlier announcement made by the talent herself a week prior, although the promotion had remained silent until now.

The individual in question, Aleah James, has undergone a transition from being listed on the active roster page to now being featured on the alumni section.

James had been a part of NXT UK but wasn't used much after the brand was shut down. She had stated on social media that she is free to take new bookings. However, she was still listed under the WWE roster at the time. The sports entertainment giant has now officially verified her departure. Her status has now shifted to the alumni page.

