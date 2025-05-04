  • home icon
  WWE News Roundup: Superstar teases retirement after getting released from the company, Latest on Cody Rhodes, Naomi goes viral

WWE News Roundup: Superstar teases retirement after getting released from the company, Latest on Cody Rhodes, Naomi goes viral

By Kartik Arry
Modified May 04, 2025 11:28 GMT
Cody Rhodes (left) and Naomi (right)
Cody Rhodes (left) and Naomi (right) [Images from wwe.com]

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for May 4, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about SmackDown Superstars Cody Rhodes and Naomi.

Plus, an update on Shotzi following confusion around her status with the company, and the released star who teased retirement. Let's begin:

#1. Shotzi confirms her future after WWE SmackDown

Shotzi was recently moved to the alumni section on WWE's website. This caused speculation about her status amid talent releases, with Fightful Select later noting that the company would not be extending her contract.

Shotzi had been informed about the same, as her contract is reportedly up "soon." The 33-year-old addressed her impending exit from World Wrestling Entertainment on X:

"I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can't wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud."

#2. Naomi wins viral post of the day!

Naomi got the better of Jade Cargill at the end of SmackDown and on X afterward. The two women, who have been feuding on television, sparred online as Naomi put up a kayfabe post that went viral:

"If I was doing releases, I would have kept everyone and just released Jade Cargill."

Cargill responded to her on-screen rival:

Naomi would go on to deliver a bunch of angry responses on X, still blurring the lines between kayfabe and real life. When a fan asked what prompted her to be this way, Naomi admitted that she was genuinely upset over her friends being released from WWE.

#3. Braun Strowman shares a cryptic message after WWE release

Braun Strowman was one of the more surprising names released by World Wrestling Entertainment, as he had been part of some significant on-screen moments not too long ago. The popular superstar recently shared a photo from his vacation via X and teased retirement:

Braun Strowman, 41, has faced many injuries. While a wrestling retirement would not be a shocking outcome in this case, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

#4. When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

Cody Rhodes is no longer being advertised for upcoming events on the road to WWE Backlash 2025. However, he is advertised to appear on the May 16th episode of SmackDown, which takes place after Backlash.

As of this writing, Rhodes should return when the company builds towards some of its bigger shows. Money in the Bank is scheduled for June 7, while SummerSlam will air as a two-part event (August 2-3). Rhodes has been featured on posters for these events.

After returning, The American Nightmare will undoubtedly address his loss to John Cena from WrestleMania 41. We can all speculate on what the rest of 2025 looks like for him until then.

Kartik Arry

Kartik Arry is an avid professional wrestling fan who started writing for Sportskeeda in 2018.

In January 2021, Arry also became an editor for the website. He then went on to earn an Assistant Content Manager position for Sportskeeda's WWE section in December 2021.

Arry loves the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, and in his pastime, he enjoys watching movies and television shows.

E-Mail: [email protected]

Edited by Pratik Singh
