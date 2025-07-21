WWE News Roundup: Superstars seemingly confirmed to be in a relationship, Shots fired at Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair overwhelmed with love

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at exciting stories revolving around Austin Theory and Charlotte Flair, among other topics.Also, two major WWE names are seemingly confirmed to be in a relationship, as a new video of the two is making rounds on the internet. Let's check it out without any further delay.#1. Charlotte Flair shares heartfelt reaction to love from WWE fansCharlotte Flair has turned her situation around with fans and is now one of the most over babyfaces on the roster. The Queen has received a lot of love from the WWE Universe, and the same was the case at Evolution Premium Live Event, where fans chanted her name loudly during the entire Women's Tag Team Championship match.Charlotte shared her reaction to the ovation, noting that she was overwhelmed with emotions:“I was blown away, when they started chanting ‘we want Charlotte’…y’all chanted for me?! I was like don’t tear up on the apron you have to run a comeback. They made my night, they made my year. They made me feel heard and seen. It’s just been a hard year and my comeback didn’t comeback the way I thought it would. Especially, all I thought about the whole time I was gone, was returning,&quot; she said. [H/T: WrestleOps]Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. While the duo came up short at the all-women's premium live event, they will get another shot at the title at SummerSlam.#2. Karrion Kross sends a message ahead of RAW showdownKarrion Kross is set to face Sami Zayn on RAW tonight. The Herald of Doomsday sent a message ahead of the match, calling Zayn a liar:The two former NXT Champions have been embroiled in a feud for the last several weeks. However, the match between them on RAW could be the culmination of the program.#3. Grayson Waller takes a shot at Austin TheoryWWE has been teasing a rift between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the last several months. While the duo is still officially together, Waller recently took a shot at his tag team partner, calling him mediocre.Theory was involved in a match on Main Event where he faced El Grande Americano. While the former United States Champion was unable to get the win, he received a lot of love from the crowd. Grayson Waller, however, used this as an opportunity to take another shot at Theory, stating that wrestling fans love mediocrity.#4. WWE stars seemingly confirmed to be datingThere have been speculations about Damian Priest dating NXT star Lola Vice ever since the two were seen together at a baseball game. While Priest refused to comment on the rumors, he took the female star to a Bad Bunny concert, adding further fuel to the fire.A video of the two making rounds on social media showed Lola Vice k*ssing Priest on the cheeks, which has the fans convinced that they are indeed dating. However, the two are yet to officially confirm it.