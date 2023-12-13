WWE News Roundup: Tag Team potentially breaks up after nine years, Huge stipulation in Gunther's next title defense, CM Punk meets Kofi Kingston 

Welcome to another edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Gunther and CM Punk, among others.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for almost 90% of his time on the main roster. During this time, The Ring General has defended his title against stars such as Ricochet, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

Recently, a 20-time champion approached the Imperium leader for a shot at the IC title. While Gunther accepted the challenge, he also added a stipulation to the match. Let's find it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE RAW results

WWE hosted another edition of RAW on Monday, which emanated from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The show was stacked with multiple exciting segments and matches and was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who took on Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

Expand Tweet

We also found out CM Punk's destination as the former AEW Champion signed an exclusive contract with the red brand. Punk also had a confrontation with Seth Rollins.

Check out the complete results from the show below:

Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley def. Maxxine Dupri

Bronson Reed def. Ivar

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

The Miz & DIY def. Imperium

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ended via referee stoppage

#2. Gunther finds a new challenger

Gunther was also in action on the red brand last night. The Ring General led Imperium in a match against DIY, who were joined by The Miz.

While the Intercontinental Champion has not lost a singles bout via pinfall or submission since making his main roster debut, he was on the losing end of the six-man tag team match on RAW.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Gunther was confronted by The A-Lister backstage, who demanded another shot at the IC title. While the Austrian star accepted Miz's challenge, he added a stipulation that if the latter loses, he can never challenge for the Intercontinental Championship as long as the Imperium leader holds the title.

#3. The Viking Raiders seemingly break up after nine years

The Viking Raiders have been together as a team since before joining WWE. The duo have fought alongside each other on the indies, Ring of Honor, NXT, and now the main roster.

However, Erik's injury has led to Ivar wrestling singles matches instead of just sitting on the sidelines. The latter has also fared well in all his singles outings, showcasing that he can flourish in that division as well.

Expand Tweet

It appears that the company is planning the same as they seemingly teased Viking Raider's breakup. In a promo that aired before Ivar's match against Bronson Reed on RAW last night, Valhalla introduced the star as one true warrior.

Given that she used to introduce both stars as warriors, many believe this could be the start of the end of the Ivar-Erik duo.

#4. CM Punk meets Kofi Kingston backstage on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, CM Punk was reunited with his best friend, Kofi Kingston, on screen for the first time in nearly a decade. The duo were once WWE Tag Team Champions and share a close bond in real life.

Expand Tweet

Punk also had interactions with a bunch of other superstars, such as Drew McIntyre and Chad Gable. He also made it official on RAW last night that he will be entering this year's Royal Rumble.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.