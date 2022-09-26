WWE News Roundup: Top female star accidentally shares NSFW video, Brock Lesnar has changed up his look in a big way, Roman Reigns' bold message to unhappy stars

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories.

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was spotted with a drastic change in his look during his hiatus from the company. Roman Reigns has sent out a bold message to stars who are unhappy with celebrities taking up their spots in WWE.

Also, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan accidentally shared an NSFW video on her Instagram.

#3. Brock Lesnar has changed up his look amidst WWE hiatus

Brock Lesnar's cowboy look over the last year or so, including a long beard, has been loved by fans. However, the Beast Incarnate has gotten rid of his long beard and was recently spotted with a new clean-shaven look.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at SummerSlam 2022. He took on Roman Reigns in the main event of the show in a brutal "Last Man Standing" match but couldn't dethrone him.

Lesnar has since been on a hiatus but is rumored to return to our television screen next month to set up a huge match for Crown Jewel 2022.

#2. Roman Reigns' bold message to stars unhappy with celebrities taking their spots

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a whole new level over the last couple of years. Having already defeated several top names from RAW and SmackDown, he is now set to defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022, a match that is sure to attract major mainstream attraction.

While many are excited to witness this match, others aren't happy with a celebrity taking the spotlight from other more deserving stars.

During a recent conversation with Seconds Out, Roman Reigns himself commented on this and stated that it's up to the performers to make sure they are so good that no one else can steal their spot.

"Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don't care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain't going to take the Tribal Chief's spot," said Roman Reigns.

While there's so much hype around this massive clash, Roman Reigns is a heavy favorite to successfully defend his titles against Logan Paul.

#1. Liv Morgan accidentally shares an NSFW video on her Instagram

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently shared a clip on her Instagram wishing her fellow WWE Superstar and close friend Sonya Deville on her birthday. However, Morgan didn't realize that the clip contained NSFW stuff as the two stars were inside a strip club.

Liv Morgan has since deleted the clip from her Instagram story and also tweeted out that she didn't realize that it had NSFW content, but that Tweet has also since been deleted.

However, several fans had already recorded the clip from her story and the same is being shared on social media platforms.

