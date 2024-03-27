WWE News Roundup: Top name announces retirement from in-ring competition, The Rock's old rival to return at WrestleMania per veteran, CM Punk reacts

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champions CM Punk, Stone Cold, and The Rock.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has been out of action since he sustained an injury at Royal Rumble 2024. However, Punk made his return to RAW this week and got into a heated verbal confrontation with Drew McIntyre. The Voice of the Voiceless reacted to his return. Apart from that, we will take a look at a top name that is "stepping away from in-ring competition."

#1. Bully Ray says Stone Cold will return to WWE at WrestleMania 40

There have been rumors suggesting that WWE might have plans to bring back Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena at WrestleMania 40. Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that The Rock's iconic rival Steve Austin must return at the Grandest Stage of Them All and help Cody Rhodes fend off The Rock during his match against Roman Reigns. Here is what he said on Busted Open Radio:

''If The Rock tries to get involved against Cody and Roman, yes, I wanna see Stone Cold Steve Austin come in, hit a Stunner on The Rock, both guys go out of the ring, Roman sees that, turns around, holy sh*t, Cody Cutter or CrossRhodes, one, two, three.'' said Ray

The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania and face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. If Cody's team wins, then The Rock and The Bloodline will be barred from ringside on Night Two, otherwise, the match will be held under ''Bloodline rules."

#2. CM Punk reacts to his return on RAW

CM Punk might be unable to compete at WrestleMania XL due to his torn tricep, but the former WWE Champion will be the special guest commentator during Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk joked about breaking records on his Instagram following his return.

The former MITB winner then thanked the 15,431 fans who were in attendance for his return to Chicago. He said that he loved all of his fans and that ''The action is the juice." Punk has ongoing feuds with both McIntyre and Rollins. It will be interesting to see what role he will play during the mega match at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Ridge Holland has announced that he is stepping away from the ring

Former member of Sheamus' The Brawling Brutes faction on SmackDown and current NXT Superstar Ridge Holland made an unfortunate announcement on NXT this week. The star said that he is stepping away from in-ring action indefinitely. Holland expressed gratitude to several individuals, notably William Regal and Shawn Michaels. WWE has confirmed his "retirement," as he has been moved to the alumni section.

Holland said that he would be stepping back from in-ring competition to avoid harming himself or others. Feeling burdened by the impact of his work on his personal life, Ridge made the challenging choice to indefinitely step away from competing. Holland came under scrutiny for injuring Big E during their match on SmackDown. An injury from which the former WWE Champion has still not recovered.

