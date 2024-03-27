CM Punk reacts to record-breaking WWE RAW return

CM Punk delivered a message to the WWE Universe after his appearance on last night's episode of RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The controversial star tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

It was revealed that Punk will serve as a guest commentator during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. McIntyre has taken credit for Punk's injury and mocked the veteran last night on the red brand.

Punk noted that he never had to put another man's name on a t-shirt to sell it, and he was then interrupted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary mocked Punk some more for being on the shelf and hit McIntyre with a Stomp in the middle of the ring.

Following last night's episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk took to Instagram to send a message to fans. He joked that 85,000 fans came through the turnstile and that they set tons of records.

Punk then added to his Instagram story and said that there were 15,431 fans in attendance, that he loves all of the fans, and that the action is the juice.

Former WWE writer is not happy with CM Punk's role at WrestleMania XL

Vince Russo feels CM Punk is being underutilized at WrestleMania and believes he should be doing something more meaningful than commentary during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran claimed that WWE should have had a better role for The Second City Saint at The Show of Shows. Russo claimed that CM Punk as the guest referee for the title match would have been a much better choice.

"Okay, bro, we got Punk, we got Drew, and we got Seth. And Punk has heat with both of them. Why isn't he the referee of the match? He showed he could count 1-2-3. I swear to God, if I'm at that show and the plan is he is going to be guest commentator, who cares bro? He's got heat with both of these guys. Make him the guest referee and then figure out creatively what to do," said Russo. [From 19:32 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has done a great job of keeping his rivalry with CM Punk alive as the veteran recovers from his injury. Only time will tell who walks out of WrestleMania XL as the World Heavyweight Champion.

