WWE News Roundup: Top name has officially returned to the company, Cody Rhodes to lose the Undisputed title to 36-year-old? Message for Sting's son

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we will cover exciting topics related to top names like former WCW Champion Sting, Gunther, and current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Gunther won the King of the Ring tournament and now has an opportunity to face a World Champion at SummerSlam. While he hinted on RAW, that he would be going after Damian Priest for the World Championship, there is a possibility that The Ring General might target Cody Rhodes instead. Apart from that, we will also take a look at a big return that happened in WWE.

1.) Gunther to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed Champion?

Former IC Champion Ryback stated on Ryback TV Podcast that he believes Gunther could challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam. Not just that, The Big Guy said that he could see the new King of the Ring being the one to dethrone Cody Rhodes:

"I see that being a huge match and Cody [Rhodes] would have been champion by that point for a fair bit of time here for a nice first run and then give Gunther a run with it and then Cody chasing it again to maybe win a second time. I'm not against that. It's just all again what the angles are going to be," Ryback said.

The American Nightmare has had two successful defenses so far. First, he beat AJ Styles at Backlash and then defeated Logan Paul at King/Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Though Gunther is still part of the RAW roster, it would be interesting for him to move to SmackDown and begin a feud with Rhodes.

2.) Jordynne Grace has officially made her WWE return

The TNA Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise return to the company on this week's edition of NXT. She will be facing NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. Grace was last seen in WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble match where she had an impressive performance.

Big Mamma Pump took to social media as well and changed her cover photo to the confrontation she had with Perez. It has been reported that Grace had impressed WWE officials with her performance at Royal Rumble, and the company wanted her to return. It is also reported by WrestleVotes that more crossovers between WWE and TNA can be expected in the future.

3.) Vince Russo's message for Sting's son Steven Borden

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE and WCW Creative Head Vince Russo commented on Steven Borden and how he should ensure that he does not mimic his father Sting when he makes his debut as a pro-wrestler. Borden had helped Sting during his retirement match in AEW at Revolution. Borden is now preparing to become a pro-wrestler himself:

"That's really tough bro because you don't wanna put him in a situation where he's gotta follow his father's footsteps. It just ain't happening bro. So that's gonna be very very very difficult. It's gonna be something so different and so unique than what Sting was." [From 00:48 to 01:12]

Sting was part of a tag team match where he faced The Young Bucks while teaming with Darby Allen. Following the end of his stint as an active wrestler, fans hope that The Icon might make a return to the company sometime soon. Even though he will not wrestle again, but his presence itself is something a lot of his admirers look forward to.

