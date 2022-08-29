WWE News Roundup: Top RAW star injured, Major Roman Reigns spoiler, 5-time champion to make in-ring return after six years? 

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories.

Over the last few weeks, fans have witnessed multiple massive returns on RAW and SmackDown. A former five-time champion has now teased joining this list and making his in-ring WWE return after nearly six years.

Meanwhile, a top Monday Night RAW star has possibly suffered an injury and we have the video footage of that. Additionally, we will also take a look at spoilers for a major Roman Reigns segment.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into today's News Roundup. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.

#4. Spoiler on Roman Reigns' major segment

#SmackDown Roman Reigns’ 2 Year anniversary celebration as WWE Universal Champion is set for next week. Roman Reigns’ 2 Year anniversary celebration as WWE Universal Champion is set for next week.#SmackDown https://t.co/SBZdFl8nLj

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to celebrate two years with the Universal title on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, next week's SmackDown has already been taped as the roster will be traveling to the UK for Clash at the Castle.

[Spoilers ahead]

Roman Reigns' celebration segment is hosted by Sami Zayn and The Usos. However, The Tribal Chief gets attacked by Drew McIntyre, who hits a Claymore kick on him as soon as he enters the arena.

McIntyre then heads to the ring to take out the rest of The Bloodline, standing tall before his major match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle for the WWE Universal Championship.

#3. Former champion teases in-ring WWE return after six years

Former five-time Intercontinental Champion Stu Bennett (fka Wade Barrett) recently teased making an in-ring return for WWE. In a recent interview with BT Sport, he stated that he's in shape and if the right opportunity comes, he might return to the ring:

"I can still move, I can still lift. Body is feeling good. I've always said, look, I'm in shape, I'm fit, and I'm healthy. If the right opportunity presents itself at my door, then maybe we're gonna see a Wade Barrett return in the ring one day," said Stu Bennett.

Stu Bennett left WWE in 2016 after a decently successful career. He returned in 2020 and has since been working as a commentator for NXT but hasn't wrestled yet. He recently announced signing a contract extension with WWE as well.

#2. Theory comments on comparisons with WWE legend

Theory has often been compared to 16-time world champion John Cena. Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston & SEScoops on the Ten Count show, the RAW star had the following to say about comparisons with the Leader of Cenation:

“I will always appreciate that,” he said. “Just being a kid at 8 years old and seeing John Cena for the first time. It really inspired me to do what I’m doing now and it’s made a career and pretty much set up my whole life, so there’s always going to be that appreciation of comparison."

However, he went on to add that as much as he appreciates the comparisons, he wants to do his own thing. He stated that people will realize in time that he is a "standalone name".

"But for me, I want to be on my own and do my own thing. I think often times, when somebody is on the come up, people are always going to jump to, ‘He does this like this one, or he looks like this one,’ and thats great. People are always gonna do that. But I think time definitely tells and with time I think everybody is going to know that Theory is a standalone name.”

#1. Top Monday Night RAW star possibly injured

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. has seemingly suffered an injury on SmackDown. She teamed up with Doudrop to compete in the "last chance" fatal-four-way tag team match as part of the ongoing tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The closing moments of the match saw Nikki getting superplexed outside the ring. She was immediately seen grabbing her knee in discomfort after the spot. Sonya Deville then quickly pinned her to win the match for herself and Natalya.

A post-match video has now emerged of Nikki A.S.H. being helped to the back with Doudrop also assisting her tag team partner. We hope that the injury is not serious and Nikki recovers soon.

