WWE News Roundup - Top SmackDown star accused of being selfish, Triple H's reaction to Vince McMahon's return, former world champion told to stop doing a risky move 

WWE issued a press release that featured the reactions of a few high-ranking executives, including Triple H, and we have all the details in today's roundup. A top SmackDown star has also been called out for being selfish and not too serious about the wrestling business.

A WWE Hall of Famer also confirmed that he advised a popular star about performing a dangerous move.

#1. Teddy Long gets honest about Ronda Rousey

The Rowdy One hasn't experienced the best start to 2023, as she is no longer the SmackDown Women's Champion. Ronda Rousey lost the belt on the final episode of 2022 to Charlotte Flair.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey. Unlike many other talents on the roster, he felt the 35-year-old didn't take professional wrestling seriously.

The Hall of Famer claimed that Rousey was only concerned about herself and believed she could even "go into business for herself" in a kayfabe storyline.

Long also noted that while Ronda was a good person outside the ring, she should be more invested in her wrestling career.

"I'm glad that you brought that up because that's exactly how I feel. I don't think she cares anything about our business. I don't think she takes professional wrestling seriously. I think with her; it's all about Ronda Rousey. She's one of the people that would go into business for themselves. So like I said, great person, but this business is different. You gotta take this real serious," said Teddy Long. [20:00 - 20:26]

Ronda Rousey could go on a completely different creative path following her recent title loss, as she is reported to become a part of the tag team division following WrestleMania.

#2. Triple H's first reaction to Vince McMahon's WWE return

While many expected it to happen, Vince McMahon used his majority stakeholder power to re-elect himself to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE issued a massive statement confirming the 77-year-old veteran's re-entry into the Board while also outlining the reasons for his shocking return.

The official press release also contained a joint statement from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, as the trio sounded thrilled to welcome Vince McMahon back into the company's corporate fold.

McMahon wasn't the only person to make a comeback, as former co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios were also reinstated as Board members.

"Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board," said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. "We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

Vince McMahon's return isn't expected to interfere with Triple H's creative duties, as the veteran is admittedly back only to set the company up for a rumored sale.

WWE has also stressed that Mr. McMahon will not get involved with the booking as it's "business as usual" for the talent. However, will the former CEO be able to distance himself from the Triple H-led creative team? Only time will tell.

#3. Booker T told Big E to stop doing one move

It's unfortunate that Big E is out on the sidelines staring at an uncertain in-ring future. The former WWE Champion has not wrestled since injuring his neck during a SmackDown match in March 2022.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he'd advised Big E not to jump through the ropes for his spear outside the ring.

While the New Day member is primarily known for his power moves, Big E famously executes a running spear on his opponents standing on the apron.

Booker T felt that a performer of Big E's size should not take any unwanted risks and urged him not to perform the aforementioned maneuver.

"The one guy I always preached to was Big E. I said, 'Big E, stop jumping through the ropes. Stop doing that.' He didn't get hurt on that, but he got hurt on a belly-to-belly suplex to the floor," said Booker T. [H/T Fightful]

While there are presently no updates regarding Big E's in-ring status, he recently did open up about his health and potential WWE plans. He stated that he'll find out more about his return status in March 2023.

