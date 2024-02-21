WWE News Roundup: Top star to be out of action for 9 months and miss WrestleMania due to injury, Cody Rhodes' streak broken, Seth Rollins praised

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Solo Sikoa.

Last week on RAW, The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) made their presence felt as they cost Cody Rhodes his match against Drew McIntyre. Jimmy also attacked his brother Jey Uso, who was in an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther, likely setting up a match for WrestleMania 40. However, one superstar will not be able to make it to 'Mania due to injury.

#3. Cody Rhodes' streak comes to an end on RAW

Cody Rhodes' long-standing unpinned streak was broken on the most recent episode of RAW when he suffered his first defeat on WWE TV in over seven years, courtesy of The Bloodline. This was Rhodes' second pinfall loss since joining the company. The last one being at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. He was unpinned on RAW for 2854 days.

The American Nightmare landed a huge Cody Cutter on McIntyre and attempted a Cross Rhodes. Jimmy Uso rushed in for an interference, but Cody fought back, targeting him. With the referee distracted, Solo Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike to Cody Rhodes. McIntyre capitalized with a Claymore, securing the victory by pinfall.

#2. WWE Legend Kevin Nash praises Seth Rollins

During the February 12 episode of RAW, Rollins cautioned Rhodes about the ominous future that would loom over the entire roster if The Tribal Chief left Philadelphia with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On his podcast Kliq This, Nash stated that it could be the best promo the World Heavyweight Champion has delivered in his entire career.

"I thought the Rollins [promo] on 'Raw' was probably the best he's ever cut," Nash said. "He basically said to Cody, 'This is it. You got one shot left,'" Nash added.

The Visionary concluded the promo by saying that he'll be a "Shield" to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL. The evolution of this offer is something to watch in the weeks ahead. A possible team-up between Rhodes and Rollins seems to be in the works.

#1. Shotzi to miss WrestleMania 40 due to injury

Shotzi shared details about the injury she sustained last week during a match being taped for NXT and the expected recovery timeline in an Instagram post. She disclosed a torn ACL, which will sideline her for a minimum of nine months.

Additionally, she updated fans on her mental health and apologized for not responding to messages since news of her injury broke. Unfortunately, this means that not only will she have to miss Elimination Chamber, but she will not return in time for WrestleMania 40 either.

The 31-year-old was scheduled to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship on the February 20 episode of WWE NXT. However, the match was taped last week and had to be halted early after Shotzi sustained an injury, prompting the referee to stop the match.

