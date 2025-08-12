  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE News Roundup: Top star sends an emotional message after departing the company, Congratulations to Kevin Owens, Bayley hints character change

WWE News Roundup: Top star sends an emotional message after departing the company, Congratulations to Kevin Owens, Bayley hints character change

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 12, 2025 12:39 GMT
Images from WWE.com and WWE
Images from wwe.com and WWE's X account

Welcome to the August 12 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will discuss topics about Bayley and Kevin Owens, along with checking out other top news stories making the rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Bayley has been going through a tough time in her career, and she has now hinted at a character change. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens has reached a huge milestone with the company. Let's check it out along with the other topics.

#1. WWE RAW results

Monday Night RAW this week featured enthralling matches and segments as the buildup for Clash in Paris continued. Fans saw tension rise between The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was announced for a Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming premium live event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Maxxine Dupri. Meanwhile, the match between Sami Zayn and Rusev ended in DQ after MFT made its presence felt on the red brand.

Here are the complete results from the show:

  • Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee
  • Sami Zayn def. Rusev via DQ
  • Roxanne Perez def. IYO SKY
  • Becky Lynch (c) def. Maxxine Dupri to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship
  • LA Knight & CM Punk def. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker via DQ
Ad

#2. Scarlett announces WWE departure via an emotional post

Scarlett and Karrion Kross officially left the global juggernaut last weekend following the expiry of their contracts. The Smokeshow broke the news of her departure through an emotional message on social media.

Ad

Kross and Scarlett were among the first names to return to the Stamford-based promotion after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the head of creative. While the two arguably did not find much success in their second stint, they became huge fan favorites.

#3. Kevin Owens reaches a huge milestone

Kevin Owens has been an integral part of WWE for over a decade. The Prizefighter officially joined the global juggernaut on August 12, 2014, and has thus completed 11 years with the company.

Ad
Ad

Owens is currently on the sidelines as he is dealing with a neck injury. He reportedly underwent surgery last month and is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

#4. Bayley to undergo major character change?

Bayley seems to be heading in an unknown direction after suffering several setbacks in WWE. The Role Model said on RAW that she didn't know what to do next.

The Grand Slam Champion has been going through a tough time over the past few months. She did not get a chance to compete at WrestleMania 41 or SummerSlam. She also accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications