WWE News Roundup: Top star sends an emotional message after departing the company, Congratulations to Kevin Owens, Bayley hints character change

Welcome to the August 12 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will discuss topics about Bayley and Kevin Owens, along with checking out other top news stories making the rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.Bayley has been going through a tough time in her career, and she has now hinted at a character change. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens has reached a huge milestone with the company. Let's check it out along with the other topics.#1. WWE RAW resultsMonday Night RAW this week featured enthralling matches and segments as the buildup for Clash in Paris continued. Fans saw tension rise between The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was announced for a Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming premium live event.Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Maxxine Dupri. Meanwhile, the match between Sami Zayn and Rusev ended in DQ after MFT made its presence felt on the red brand.Here are the complete results from the show:Dominik Mysterio &amp; El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles &amp; Dragon LeeSami Zayn def. Rusev via DQRoxanne Perez def. IYO SKYBecky Lynch (c) def. Maxxine Dupri to retain the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipLA Knight &amp; CM Punk def. Bronson Reed &amp; Bron Breakker via DQ#2. Scarlett announces WWE departure via an emotional postScarlett and Karrion Kross officially left the global juggernaut last weekend following the expiry of their contracts. The Smokeshow broke the news of her departure through an emotional message on social media.Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13LINKMy time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd.Kross and Scarlett were among the first names to return to the Stamford-based promotion after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the head of creative. While the two arguably did not find much success in their second stint, they became huge fan favorites.#3. Kevin Owens reaches a huge milestoneKevin Owens has been an integral part of WWE for over a decade. The Prizefighter officially joined the global juggernaut on August 12, 2014, and has thus completed 11 years with the company.Owens is currently on the sidelines as he is dealing with a neck injury. He reportedly underwent surgery last month and is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future.#4. Bayley to undergo major character change?Bayley seems to be heading in an unknown direction after suffering several setbacks in WWE. The Role Model said on RAW that she didn't know what to do next.The Grand Slam Champion has been going through a tough time over the past few months. She did not get a chance to compete at WrestleMania 41 or SummerSlam. She also accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.