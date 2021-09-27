WWE News Roundup: Top superstar disliked major storyline, Bray Wyatt teases to speak out on infamous match, Charlotte Flair on destroying Alexa Bliss' doll (September 27, 2021) 

Welcome to the September 27th edition of WWE News Roundup. A current superstar has spoken about his WrestleMania storyline from a few years ago, which he thought was a "mess."

Bray Wyatt recently reacted to Seth Rollins' newsworthy comments about an infamous match from 2019. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss turned out to be one of the biggest takeaways from WWE Extreme Rules 2021, and The Queen has now explained her post-match actions in a backstage interview.

Becky Lynch put out an interesting tweet that she deleted not too long ago. Additionally, Big E said he would be the right choice as the last opponent for a Hall of Famer.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Seth Rollins' honest opinion on the buildup to his WWE WrestleMania match against Triple H

At WrestleMania 33, Seth Rollins defeated Triple H in an unsanctioned match. While a major victory over The King of Kings is an excellent accomplishment for any current talent, Rollins recently admitted that their storyline wasn't perfect from start to finish.

WWE laid the seeds for their 2017 clash a year prior, when Triple H ended his lengthy alliance with the former Shield member. Appearing on a recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, the SmackDown star highlighted the erratic buildup to their eventual clash.

“We had a long stretch where Triple H wasn’t on TV, wasn’t on live events, we weren’t working, so we had to go in a different direction," said Seth Rollins. "We had all that heat, went away from it, and then we had to ramp it back up WrestleMania time and there was a bit of a disconnect. Again, when he was off and we weren’t doing that heat, people were going, ‘Why aren’t you targeting Triple H?’ You know, the story’s there but we’re not touching on it, so it was a bit early [Triple H’s attack on Rollins]. It was just a mess, man."

Seth Rollins' entrance from WrestleMania 33 was 🔥🔥🔥

Despite Seth Rollins' comments regarding this storyline, he enjoyed his WrestleMania contest against Triple H. Both WWE Superstars fought each other for over 30 minutes in the longest match of the pay-per-view.

