WWE News Roundup: Top superstar left the company after a long meeting with Vince McMahon in 2014, Seth Rollins' future, Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley?

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for January 21, 2024. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley.

Plus, a lengthy meeting between Vince McMahon and a controversial star that happened years ago. Let's get started:

#3 Plans for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins' wrestling future is uncertain, as the World Heavyweight Champion reportedly tore his MCL and suffered a partial meniscus tear not too long ago.

The timing of the injury seems terrible, with Royal Rumble 2024 and WrestleMania 40 fast approaching. WWE has now revealed the next step for Rollins.

The popular star is set to kick off the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on January 22. He will address his future amid injury concerns:

Expand Tweet

#2 Bayley targets Rhea Ripley

It's Royal Rumble season, and Bayley is one of the favorites to win the 30-person contest.

The SmackDown star has picked Rhea Ripley — the Women's World Champion — as her potential opponent if she wins the Rumble. Bayley recently sent a message to Ripley and received a response:

Expand Tweet

Although Bayley targeted Rhea Ripley, she has little choice as part of the storyline. The other titleholder is IYO SKY, her on-screen ally.

If The Role Model wins the Royal Rumble, WWE can also pull a swerve and pit the Damage CTRL members against each other.

#1 What happened between CM Punk and Vince McMahon?

Things were not always great between CM Punk and WWE, especially when the top superstar had initially walked out on the company. Vince McMahon mainly ran the ship in 2014 as the two sides grew apart.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell — who was part of the roster then — has recalled the day Punk spent hours in a room with McMahon before leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, he said:

"I went to talk to Vince [McMahon] that day, and CM Punk kept him in the room for three hours, four hours. The line was kinda long, it went on and on, and then the line got shorter and shorter. When I'm sitting there, there was only two or three in front of me."

Mantell added:

"I'm never gonna get in there. And I didn't get in there that day, and that was the day he [CM Punk] left."

Fast forward to 2024: CM Punk is a confirmed participant in the men's Royal Rumble match, and Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. Time heals all wounds, indeed.

Should CM Punk win the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.