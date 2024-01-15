WWE News Roundup: Randy Orton wanted top superstar to be fired (allegedly), Accusations about Brock Lesnar, Mandy Rose's reunion [January 14, 2024]

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. On the January 14, 2024, edition, we'll look at topics about Randy Orton and Mandy Rose.

Today's Roundup also includes Cody Rhodes' status for WWE RAW, a potential matchup for Roman Reigns, and more:

#1 Matt Riddle's backstage incident with Brock Lesnar

At WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar crossed paths behind the scenes. Riddle recently spoke about the negative interaction they had that night.

Appearing on Signed By Superstars, the former United States Champion said:

"First time I met him [Brock Lesnar], I had talked a lot of trash, so I kind of had it coming." Matt Riddle continued, "I thought it was all in good spirit and good fun, plus I was on the indies, never thought I'd even get signed."

Riddle went on to explain — from his perspective — what exactly happened at Royal Rumble 2020, alleging that Brock Lesnar grabbed him by the neck:

"So I'm at Royal Rumble, my first time on the main roster. I'm super stoked, and I see Brock Lesnar, who walks next to me. And I'm like, 'What's up, dude?' Then, all of a sudden, his security guard, who I'm good friends with now, came up behind us, and he goes, 'You need help with this?' And I'm like, 'What?' And then Brock grabs me by the neck, and he didn't like ragdoll me, but he grabbed me by the neck, then proceeded to tell me we would never work together and keep my mouth shut."

#2 Mandy Rose reunites with WWE stars

Although she is not in WWE anymore, Mandy Rose keeps in touch with other superstars from the company.

The former NXT Women's Champion recently posted about her reunion with Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. You can check out the photos below:

Expand Tweet

#3 WWE RAW plans for January 15, 2024

Fans will see Cody Rhodes and many other competitors on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

Interestingly, The American Nightmare is set to open the show after his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura last week. This was confirmed in an advertisement for the red brand that aired during the latest WWE SmackDown episode.

R-Truth, The Miz, and The Judgment Day will also appear during RAW on January 15:

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Gunther will return to RAW, and Seth Rollins is scheduled to take on Jinder Mahal.

#4 Matt Riddle speaks on the rocky start to his relationship with Randy Orton

Randy Orton was not Matt Riddle's biggest fan initially. However, their relationship evolved as the two got to know each other better.

On Signed By Superstars, Riddle said:

"I think Randy Orton didn't like me [initially]. The first time we met, I didn't want to bother him, and he's going up to everybody [and shaking their hands]. I had my headphones on, I was chilling, and I didn't go up and say hi to him. And I remember Randy going, 'I'm going to figure out a way to get this guy fired.' I was like, 'You said that, dude?' And he's like, 'Yeah, but you're cool now.'"

During his time in WWE, Matt Riddle eventually became Randy Orton's tag team partner. The duo won titles and received critical acclaim before Riddle was released from the company last year.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Karrion Kross: Yea or Nay?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett joined forces with AOP and Paul Ellering recently, with the faction looking to dominate WWE SmackDown.

If Kross and his new allies succeed in their partnership, could one scenario lead him to a bout with Roman Reigns? Dutch Mantell has given his take on the potential showdown.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran felt that the match would not interest fans at all:

"That would hurt Roman Reigns. It's supposed to help Karrion Kross, but it would actually hurt Roman for him to be in the same ring with Karrion Kross. The people would sit there like this [arms folded]. That's what you don't want them to do."

Although Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns may not happen anytime soon, the latter has a lot on his plate right now.

Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at Royal Rumble 2024.

Who should dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here