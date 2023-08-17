WWE News Roundup: Top superstar has officially left the company, Former WWE Champ comments on retirement, Randy Orton being replaced by Drew McIntyre?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment.

Today's edition revolves around top names, including former WWE Champion Randy Orton, Lacey Evans, and Drew McIntyre.

Lacey Evans stirred up controversy after she hinted that she will not be renewing her contract with WWE once it is over. She changed her Twitter handle to 'Limitless Macey,' indicating that she is done with the company. Now, WWE has made her exit official. Apart from that, we will also talk about a veteran being unhappy with Randy Orton being replaced.

3) WWE has made Lacey Evans' exit official

Lacey Evans is no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion. Her contract has not been renewed by the company, and she has now officially been moved to the alumni section on the WWE page. This indicates that she is officially out of the company and free to join any other promotion.

Initiating a buzz across the internet a few days ago, Lacey Evans took a significant step by altering her Twitter username to 'Limitless Macey.' Subsequently, she also utilized her actual name, Macey Estrella, in a post on Instagram, which was widely interpreted as a confirmation of her departure. In her last bout, Lacey Evans faced off against Zelina Vega last month in a dark match.

2) Vince Russo unhappy with Drew McIntyre replacing Randy Orton

Matt Riddle has failed to find much singles success in the WWE. However, the company struck gold when they paired him up with Randy Orton, and now they hope to do the same by having McIntyre essentially replace Orton as Riddle's new tag-team buddy.

Vince Russo believes that the company is rehashing the Orton/Riddle dynamic by replacing The Viper with McIntyre. Russo conveyed the following insights on this week's episode of Legion of RAW:

"Bro, all you did was Orton with McIntyre. That's all you did! And bro, Orton, and Riddle were together three years ago, Chris? That's all you did. You took one guy out, and you put another guy in."

Even though Riddle has made TV appearances since returning, he hasn't been elevated to a prominent storyline due to behind-the-scenes concerns about his behavior. Nonetheless, his collaboration with Drew McIntyre has garnered favorable responses from fans.

1) AJ Styles comments on his retirement

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles corrected a fan on Twitter who believed that The Phenomenal One could remain an active in-ring superstar till he is 60 years old. Styles replied to the fan and made it clear that it was not possible. Hinting that he would retire much before he turns 60 years of age.

"This is completely false. AJ Styles could not wrestle till he was 60," said Styles, talking about himself.

Styles' co-stablemate in The OC, Mia Yim, chimed in and said that she thinks Styles can easily perform till he is 60. However, the iconic superstar shut her down immediately and told her to stay out of it. Though he is still going strong on SmackDown, it looks like Styles has begun thinking about winding down soon.