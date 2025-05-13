WWE News Roundup: Top superstar released from the company due to two major issues? Rusev comments on return, Nia Jax being sabotaged, and more

Welcome to the May 13 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Rusev and Nia Jax, besides checking out other major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut in the last 24 hours.

WWE recently released numerous superstars from their contracts. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently speculated about one of the departures, discussing what could be the reason behind the star's exit.

Also, Rusev recently commented on his return to the company, while Nia Jax put forward the claim of being sabotaged. So, without any further delay, let's begin.

#1. WWE RAW results

Last night's RAW was filled with enthralling matches and segments as fans heard from CM Punk for the first time since WrestleMania 41. The Best in the World got support from Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in his battle against Seth Rollins' new faction.

Gunther also returned to the world title picture as The Ring General announced that he would face the winner of the match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul on RAW after Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch cut another promo, highlighting how she was still in the game despite losing at Backlash.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Penta def. Chad Gable

Creed Brothers def. The War Raiders

AJ Styles def. Finn Balor

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley def. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

#2. Nia Jax says she's being sabotaged

Nia Jax complained ahead of last night's RAW that she was unable to view the show on Netflix. The former WWE Women's Champion later claimed that she was being sabotaged as the streaming site did not work despite multiple attempts.

Jax recently won a title opportunity as she defeated Jade Cargill in a number one contenders match. She will face Tiffany Stratton for the gold, possibly at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Rusev reveals the reason behind his WWE return

Rusev recently joined the long list of superstars to return to WWE after being released earlier. The Bulgarian Brute recently revealed the reason behind his return, disclosing that he was here to show the mirror to others and would continue to do so until they learned the lesson.

"All I want is just to go home and be rich. But I was once programmed by lesser people, too, and I can't leave my brothers until you all wake up. Do you think these people care that you are missing your family? Do you think these people care that each night, your choice is to hurt or be hurt? Last week, Tozawa stepped up to me, and the crowd cheered him on, waltzing him straight into the flatline," he said.

The Redeemer added:

"And yet, you still seek their approval. That is because you let the sheep control the wolves. Get up off your knees, men. Don't you see that their cheers are like a stone to a blade? But I can see right through them. That's why they keep mocking me by chanting my name. But I will reclaim my own day once my job here is done. But until that day, remember this, my brothers: it will hurt me to hurt you. But I would rather you fall at my hand than fall out into the abyss."

Rusev targeted Alpha Academy upon his return. He defeated Otis in a singles match last week and even assaulted Akira Tozawa after the match.

#4. Veteran speculates reasons behind Dakota Kai's exit from WWE

Dakota Kai was recently released from WWE, along with other notable names. Many speculated that the star's age played a role in her exit, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo agreed with the notion. Russo added that Kai seemingly being injury-prone could also have been a major reason behind her release.

"I think they looked at her being injury-prone, and they looked at her age. It was a combination of both," he said.

Dakota Kai was one of the first names to be re-signed by Triple H when the latter took control of the creative team. However, she arguably did not have the run she would have hoped for.

