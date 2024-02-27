WWE News Roundup: Top Superstar set to make in-ring return after long time, Former champion wants to face The Rock, Brock Lesnar's daughter breaks record

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Brock Lesnar and The Rock, among others.

After years away from the pro-wrestling world, The Rock has been actively involved with WWE in the last few weeks. The Great One recently appeared on SmackDown where he confirmed his alliance with The Bloodline and further cemented his heel turn. The Hollywood star will be present on the blue brand this coming Friday, ahead of which he sent a message.

In other news, a major superstar is set to make an in-ring return after a long time on the sidelines. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. The Rock's schedule possibly revealed

The Rock sent a message on social media before his SmackDown appearance. The Brahma Bull also seemingly revealed his upcoming schedule as he hinted that he would appear on the March 8 and 15 editions of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Glendale, Arizona 💯 SOLD OUT. Your city will never be the same 😈 🎤 Up next:📍DALLAS • March 8th📍MEMPHIS • March 15th #Smackdown #FINALLY #Greatness #Bloodline LIVE on FOX 8/7c. FRIDAY NIGHT@wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes recently challenged the Brahma Bull to a one-on-one match. The eight-time WWE Champion is likely to address the call-out during his appearance this coming Friday.

#2. Jinder Mahal wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania XL

Jinder Mahal was involved in a segment with The Rock when the latter returned on RAW: Day 1. The segment ended with the Great One laying out the Modern Day Maharaja and the latter wants to settle the score at WrestleMania XL:

"Every year I train as if I am going to be at WrestleMania. So hopefully [getting a chance this year]. My dream opponent is, of course, [The] Rock. As you guys all saw, we have a little bit of friction, so Rock would be my dream opponent at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. That would be an amazing moment," said Jinder.

Expand Tweet

#3. Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya breaks another record

Brock Lesnar is not the only athletic phenomenon in his family as his daughter Mya has been smashing shot put records left and right. The rising star broke another school record and took home more accolades as a junior for the Colorado State Rams track and field team.

Pat McAfee recently reported that Mya could represent the United States in the upcoming Olympics in Paris, France, this summer.

#4. Dakota Kai set to make in-ring return on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Dakota Kai has been out of action for over 250 days due to a torn ACL. While the former NXT star has been actively involved in the ongoing Damage CTRL storyline, she did not partake in any action.

However, this is set to change this coming Friday as Kai will make her in-ring return on SmackDown. She will team up with Bayley to take on The Kabuki Warriors.