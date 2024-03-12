WWE News Roundup: Triple H allegedly involved with major female star, Former champion wants to face Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley sends a message

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover topics about Rhea Ripley and Triple H, among others.

Triple H has been handling creative duties at WWE ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from his position in 2022 amid misconduct allegations. The company has been firing on all cylinders under the guidance of Hunter. However, a former star has made some serious claims against the former 14-time world champion.

In other news, a top female star has expressed her desire to stand across the ring from Jade Cargill. Let's find out more in today's WWE News Roundup:

1) Nia Jax wants to face Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six months. However, she has wrestled in just one match so far, with her sole in-ring appearance coming in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event.

Jade eliminated Nia Jax from the match and the Irresistible Force is looking for vengeance as she recently voiced her desire to stand across the ring from the former AEW star:

"I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," she said.

2) Becky Lynch pins male WWE star

Becky Lynch competed in a Mixed Tag Team match at last night's house show where she teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Grayson Waller and Nia Jax. The Man picked up the win for her team after pinning the Aussie icon.

Becky Lynch will also be in action on this week's RAW where she is slated to face Liv Morgan.

3) Ryback claims Triple H was involved with former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn

Former WWE Superstar and the very controversial Ryback has accused Triple H of hushing a potential scandal with Kaitlyn. The Big Guy stated that his sources told him that something happened between Hunter and the former Divas Champion before she left the company in 2014 and retired soon after.

"There is a story there. There's probably an NDA there. Kaitlyn's responsibility to f***ing tell that story not mine. But I have it on close accord from people that came and told me with things that were directly involved with her that something went down between her and Hunter. And I'm not gonna be, use your f***ing brains though people with everything. And then she leaves the company almost immediately after. Do you think that's a f***ing coincidence?" Ryback said.

The former Intercontinental Champion also suspects that there is an NDA involved in the whole situation and that some abuse might be involved:

"Hey, maybe she did have something going on with all of it but I would love to find out if there's a f***ing NDA with that and an abuse, not because... Hey, people cheat on their spouses. I'm not, whatever people f***ing do in their lives is their business, right? But if you have a f***ing company and you're abusing power and NDAs are involved and you're f***ing affecting people's livelihoods and careers, f*** you with this."

Surely the company does not need yet another scandal at its doorstep.

4) Rhea Ripley sent a message to Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are set to collide on WWE RAW this Monday. Both women are after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship and Mami is bound to keep a close eye on the proceedings.

The Judgment Day star also sent a message on social media ahead of the highly anticipated bout:

"Fight for Mami," wrote Rhea Ripley, taunting Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

Rhea Ripley will defend her coveted title against The Man at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, currently, Liv Morgan and Nia Jax are also involved in the picture.