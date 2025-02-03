WWE News Roundup: Triple H bids goodbye to former champion following Royal Rumble, Major Brock Lesnar change, Becky Lynch retired?

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to cover all the top stories making the rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's edition, we will look at topics involving Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch, among others.

Also, we will check out the preview of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW in addition to covering a piece of major news about Triple H. So without any further delay, let's begin:

#1 WWE RAW preview

Fans will witness the fallout from the recently concluded Royal Rumble on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. CM Punk and Alexa Bliss are expected to be present on the show. We will also see appearances from Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair after their victories in their respective Royal Rumble matches.

Tonight's episode of the red show will also see the qualifying matches for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match.

#2 WWE makes drastic changes concerning Brock Lesnar

After being seemingly alluded to in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar was namedropped in the most recent update from Janel Grant's lawyers. Chances of The Beast Incarnate making his return to the company may now be slimmer than ever, and a recent change from WWE reflects that.

The company has reduced all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise on its official website, hinting that he may not make his return.

The former Universal Champion was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. However, there has still been no official update on his status with the company.

#3 Liv Morgan claims Becky Lynch has retired

Becky Lynch was last seen in action in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan. The Man took a break following the match and has yet to return, despite reports indicating that she is now under contract with WWE.

Liv Morgan believes that Lynch is now retired and, thus, will never be returning to in-ring action. During the Royal Rumble week, she said:

"Retiring Becky Lynch, honestly, it's up there with me embarrassing Rhea, beating her at SummerSlam, Daddy Dom choosing me, and like retiring Becky Lynch, they are both very, very, very up there. I feel like I did Becky a favor and now she gets to spend all the time in the world with Roux. You don't want her spending time with her daughter, you weirdos? Alright, let her abandon her kid, y'all are weird."

There were rumors of Becky Lynch returning on RAW's Netflix debut. However, the plans were seemingly nixed. The Man was also nowhere to be seen at Royal Rumble even though many expected her to make a comeback in the Women's Rumble match.

#4 Triple H bids farewell to former champion after Royal Rumble

John Cena competed in his last Royal Rumble match this past weekend, where he was the last person to be eliminated from the 30-man match. Triple H praised The Cenation Leader after the event, bidding him goodbye after his last-ever Rumble appearance.

"Now, the clock is ticking, and each time we see John, it's one of the last times we see him in this ring. So for everybody that is out there watching like, cherish this, this next year, this run that John Cena is doing, the last time we just checked a box of the last time John Cena is in a Royal Rumble, cherish it," Triple H said.

John Cena has already announced that he will compete in the Elimination Chamber match this year. The Cenation Leader is focused on becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion.

