WWE News Roundup: Veteran name confirms that he is done with the company, John Cena set to retire after Crown Jewel? Brock Lesnar's status with UFC

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former world champions Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Ronda Rousey.

John Cena faced Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 and was defeated by The Enforcer after a flurry of Samoan Spikes left the former laying. Amid speculation about his WWE future, the former World Champion dropped a potential hint about his retirement plans. Besides that, we will also look at Brock Lesnar's status with UFC.

#3 Brock Lesnar will seemingly not return to UFC

UFC head honcho Dana White chatted with Sports Illustrated not too long ago. During the conversation, he spilled the beans on the main events for UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299.

When the interviewer brought up the possibility of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon, White shot it down without hesitation.

“I get why everybody asks,” White said. “I love that everybody loves them like that and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.”

Following the conclusion of Brock Lesnar's initial stint with WWE, he ventured into the world of UFC. He clinched the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his third bout. After participating in eight MMA fights in the company, Lesnar made a triumphant return to WWE.

#2 John Cena hints at retirement

John Cena is seemingly toying with the idea of retirement on social media. He recently shared a snapshot of Babe Ruth's last public appearance in 1948, just before the legendary baseball player's passing.

After Crown Jewel 2023, Cena posted a still from David Beckham's final football match with PSG. The 16-time World Champion is keeping fans guessing and hinting at hanging up his wrestling boots soon.

Cena will likely return to making movies following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. He returned to the Stamford-based company for a few months, featuring in several memorable moments on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Cenation Leader in pro wrestling.

#1 Jonathan Coachman confirms he will not return to WWE

During an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman shared his thoughts on his current role as a golf announcer.

Coachman added that his pro wrestling career was over, and he wasn't open to a WWE return.

"I think back now, I'm kind of in that reflective point of my life. Because I know, for a fact, that my wrestling career is over. There is nothing that can make me go back and do that, so now you get into a reflective state."

Jonathan Coachman was part of the company between 1999 and 2008. He later returned for a two-year stint in 2016. Throughout his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, the 50-year-old made a name for himself in various non-wrestling capacities, including backstage interviews and commentary.

He also served as an on-screen executive assistant to Eric Bischoff besides being the interim general manager of RAW.

