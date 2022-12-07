WWE News Roundup: Veteran superstar to leave AEW and return, Speculation on Brock Lesnar's physical fight with 63-year-old legend

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest and most interesting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Jeff Hardy and Vince McMahon.

Earlier this year, Jeff Hardy joined AEW after leaving WWE after being asked to go to rehab. He debuted on AEW in March 2022 but was suspended by the company in June because he was found driving under the influence. Hardy has not been seen on AEW since. His brother Matt Hardy recently revealed what Vince McMahon thought about The Charismatic Enigma.

3) Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon's opinion of Jeff Hardy in WWE

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former ECW Champion spoke about his brother Jeff Hardy, stating that Vince McMahon liked him a lot. Hardy also talked about how his younger brother is unpredictable and can't be understood easily and expressed that he does things that make him cool.

“You don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing. It’s just f***ing cool that he’s doing it. He has a very interesting dynamic, and I think Vince saw a lot of his personality shining through and saw how he had that rockstar complex,'' said Hardy

Matt Hardy is currently working for AEW, but he is not currently part of any notable feuds or angles. He recently teased another reunion with his brother. However, there is no word on when Jeff Hardy might return to the ring or how his recovery is going.

2) Speculation about a real physical fight between Brock Lesnar and Haku

Former WWE Superstar The Barbarian talked about his former tag team partner Haku on Wrestling Shoot Interviews. He speculated about a fight between Brock Lesnar and his ex-partner. Considering both men are known to be tough guys outside the ring, they seem to be evenly matched. However, he believes in a fight without rules, Haku would win.

"But, if anything goes, you know, because I know my brother, if anything goes, I have to give it to Haku. Haku has crazy strength. Oh man, I know the man. But if it's no rules, Haku will take the edge. I mean, that's my opinion; I don't know, I could be wrong."

He also said that if the fight between the two men had some rules and regulations, then The Beast Incarnate would likely have the advantage. Haku is known for his backstage fights and is unanimously considered one of the most formidable men not only inside but outside the ring as well.

1) William Regal to leave AEW and return to WWE

Former WWE Superstar EC3 revealed to Sportskeeda that the word was that William Regal was unhappy with AEW and had been looking to switch back to the sports entertainment giant since Triple H took over. AEW commentator Jim Ross seemingly confirmed Regal's departure from AEW while speaking on Grilling JR:

"He's been a very valuable resource. You can't replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal's case, the patience to help these young guys. He was in the ring every day at [AEW] TV, he always had time for the talent, young green guys," said Ross.

William Regal was most recently involved in an angle involving MJF and Jon Moxley, however, he has seemingly been written off AEW programming. Recently on NXT, Charlie Dempsey (Regal's real-life son) and Hank Walker hinted at a William Regal return to WWE in a backstage segment which further indicates that the legend will return.

