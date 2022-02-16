WWE News Roundup: Vince McMahon's reaction to Brock Lesnar leaving, RAW Superstar interested in returning to IMPACT, Goldberg breaks silence on major botch 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories from the promotion. Today's edition will look at some interesting topics making waves of late.

Our top story will talk about Vince McMahon's furious reaction after Brock Lesnar decided to leave the company after his first run. The Beast Incarnate couldn't keep up with the hectic schedule and chose to quit despite being given a major push by the company.

We will also look at why former Universal Champion Goldberg is unhappy with a major television network over a botch. Goldberg recently returned to SmackDown and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Elimination Chamber. So without any further ado, let’s dive in and take a look at the big news stories of the day:

#5 Brock Lesnar reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him leaving WWE

The Beast Incarnate left WWE soon after his initial run in the company had started. After debuting on the main roster in 2002, Lesnar decided to quit the company in 2004, despite being one of the company's biggest stars at the time.

Speaking to Pat McAfee, Lesnar admitted that he understands why Vince McMahon was unhappy and upset with him for leaving the company high and dry. Lesnar joined the NFL soon after leaving the company and later went on to wrestle in Japan and fight in the UFC.

"I was almost bankrupt in my first run. I just signed a big deal with Vince (McMahon) - a big deal, back then 20 years ago - lot of guaranteed money. And six months later I'm like, 'Go sc**w yourself, Vince'. He was a little chapped. I get it now. [He] Made an investment here," said the ex-Universal Champion,'' said Lesnar

The former Universal Champion returned to WWE in 2012 and has been with the company ever since.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh