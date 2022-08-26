WWE News Roundup - Vince McMahon spotted with mystery woman in first post-retirement appearance, Veteran star's major falling out with Triple H, 8-time champion difficult to work with backstage

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the top stories doing the rounds online.

Vince McMahon was spotted for the first time since his WWE retirement, and interestingly enough, a female companion accompanied the former CEO. Several top superstars also attended his birthday party recently, and we've covered all the relevant footage from the occasion in today's roundup.

Elsewhere, a former WWE Champion also opened up about his recent backstage issues with Triple H. The latest WWE News Roundup concludes with details of another former world champion allegedly being challenging to work with behind the scenes.

#1. Vince McMahon spotted for the first time since his retirement

It's been over a month since Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling fraternity by announcing his retirement. The veteran stepped away from all his WWE roles in the wake of a highly-publicized investigation into sexual misconduct and hush money allegations.

McMahon has kept a low profile since bowing out of WWE. However, he was recently spotted celebrating his 77th birthday with some of his closest friends.

Vince McMahon was in New York last night for his birthday, and TMZ cameras caught him entering the party with a female companion. He didn't interact with the media as he walked with the unidentified mystery woman.

Alejandro Gómez @SrAlexGomez TMZ ha publicado el primer vídeo de Vince McMahon después de su marcha como mandamás de WWE. Estuvo celebrando su 77 cumpleaños en Nueva York, con John Cena, sin Linda McMahon y acompañado de una mujer. TMZ ha publicado el primer vídeo de Vince McMahon después de su marcha como mandamás de WWE. Estuvo celebrando su 77 cumpleaños en Nueva York, con John Cena, sin Linda McMahon y acompañado de una mujer. https://t.co/5MBAkn0zv0

It should be noted that Linda McMahon did not accompany Vince, as it has been stated that the couple has not even lived together for many years.

Additionally, John Cena, his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, Brock Lesnar, and Pat McAfee were among the celebrities at Vince McMahon's birthday bash.

Vince McMahon seems to have transitioned to life without professional wrestling as he no longer influences the WWE product since Triple H replaced him at the top. Talking about The Game...

#2. Ric Flair had a big falling out with Triple H

Ric Flair has admitted that he had a massive argument with Triple H regarding the trademark issue with the usage of "The Man."

The Nature Boy was upset that Becky Lynch was allowed to use "The Man" moniker and engaged in a heated legal battle with the company until both sides agreed on a settlement.

While speaking on his present-day relationship with Triple H, Ric Flair confirmed that he was not on good terms with The Game following the trademark controversy.

However, Flair has known Triple H for a long time and revealed that he was one of the first people to reach out to The Game after the latter suffered a cardiac event last year. Here's what Flair said on his To Be The Man podcast:

"We had a big falling out over the trademark 'The Man' issue, a big falling out. But I'd be very surprised if I wasn't in the top five people that reached out to Stephanie when he got sick. Certainly, as soon as I became aware of it, I called her, and I called him, and he is the first person I called when Reid died."

Ric Flair explained that he has had a topsy-turvy relationship with Triple H as they have not always been on the same page regarding several topics. However, Flair and Triple H still share a deep friendship, as The Nature Boy added below:

"So for whatever people want to make of our relationship or not, I feel like everybody has ups and downs. You have arguments, you have disagreements, but I can guarantee you this, I'll be at his funeral, and I'll guarantee you this, he'll be at mine. Everybody else can say what they want to say about it or make what they want to make of it."

Ric Flair has been recovering physically since wrestling his last match on July 31st, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

#3. Road Dogg says CM Punk was difficult to work with in WWE

'Road Dogg' Brian James recently revealed that CM Punk had a bad reputation backstage in WWE. The latest episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast revolved around the events leading up to WrestleMania 30, which included CM Punk walking out of the company in 2014.

Road Dogg then worked as a talent and backstage contributor and recalled working with CM Punk was challenging. James would have had more details about Punk's WWE exit had he been part of the "inner circle."

However, the legend was aware of Punk being "hard to deal with," as he added below:

"Look, I just remember he was kind of difficult to work with. And I didn't know what was going on behind the scenes. I hadn't been there that long, and I wasn't in the inner circle. If this had happened three years later, I would have probably known a lot more of what was going on behind the scenes. So, I didn't really know what was going on with him, but I know he was hard to deal with."

Road Dogg was brutally honest while talking about CM Punk as the WWE Hall of Famer even took a massive shot at the former AEW world champion.

What are your opinions on CM Punk's alleged backstage demeanor? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy