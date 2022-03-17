WWE News Roundup: Former champion 'piss*d' off Vince McMahon, Top name rejects match with Brock Lesnar, Paige to manage SmackDown Superstar?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we bring the biggest news stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will talk about interesting stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Paige, and Ronda Rousey.

Plus, we will talk about an incident where Vince McMahon was furious with a former WCW World Champion for going off-script. Meanwhile, another former WWE Superstar has refused to have a match against The Beast Incarnate.

Let's dive in:

3) Vince McMahon got angry at David Arquette for breaking script

Former WCW World Champion David Arquette spoke to Chris Van Vliet about his time as a guest host on RAW. Arquette revealed that he had gone clubbing the previous night and his voice was completely gone by the time he showed up to RAW.

''I went out and tried to get heel heat, but I was off script and I’m pretty sure I p*ssed off Vince. I didn’t mean to as I have the utmost respect. But no one smartened me up to not do this. I was thinking it was like a house show, but it was RAW. It was a bad move," said Arquette.

David Arquette had a brief run in WCW and even competed in one match in WWE. He is primarily a Hollywood star, but his love for pro-wrestling is immense.

2) Lance Storm rejects match with WWE champion Brock Lesnar

Former WWE superstar Lance Storm stated on Twitter that he does not want to step into the ring with Brock Lesnar again. Storm had a series of matches against Lesnar in 2002 in which he won 2 out of the 3 matches.

When a fan asked the former champion to face Lesnar again, Storm seemed reluctant. Though Storm was one of the toughest men to ever step inside the ring, he is no longer an active competitor.

1) Paige interested in becoming Ronda Rousey's manager

Paige has been absent from WWE for a long time despite still being under contract. The former Divas champion showed interest in a managerial role, calling herself the female Paul Heyman.

When a fan asked Paige if she would be interested in 'helping' Rousey, Paige replied with 'Let's Go'. While The Baddest Woman is a tremendous athlete, her mic skills still need some work. A performer like Paige could really help Rousey when it comes to promos and segments.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

