WWE News Roundup: WrestleMania 41 match may get changed due to real-life incident; Roman Reigns spoiler accidentally leaked?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we have an exclusive story about the fallout from Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's controversial segment from SmackDown last week.

Elsewhere, the company has accidentally let slip a massive spoiler on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. We will take a look at that and another exclusive on a former WWE star's potential return. So, without further ado, here are today's stories.

#1 Spoiler or botch?

WWE ran a graphic during RAW this week, stating that Roman Reigns was set to enter his 11th WrestleMania main event. Of course, that doesn't seem to be the case. Reigns has wrestled in nine 'Mania headlines, with his Triple Threat match with Seth Rollins and CM Punk being the 10th.

While it may have been a botch, there has been speculation that WWE accidentally revealed a huge spoiler. Roman Reigns can reach his 11th main event if he is added to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Will it actually happen? We can only wait and watch.

#2 Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair to get a special guest referee?

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's explosive promo on SmackDown saw many personal shots taken by both stars. The Queen ended it by claiming that Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

Bill Apter feels WWE could incorporate that into a storyline. On UnSKripted, the legendary journalist said that Kaiser could become the special guest referee for the Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41:

"So now here's the work part of this. Do we get on Friday night that there is a special referee now assigned to that match, who will be Ludwig Kaiser? We can't say no." [5:20 onwards]

This would change the dynamic of the match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The German wrestler himself has joked about The Queen's DM claim multiple times on social media.

#3 When could Paige return to WWE?

Ever since Saraya announced her departure from AEW, the wrestling world has been wondering when she will return to WWE. The former Divas Champion herself has claimed it could happen, but when is it likely?

WrestleVotes has issued an update on Paige's potential return. During a recent Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider stated that the British star could be back in time for the rumored Evolution Premium Live Event, slated for July:

"Nothing in the short term, but I'd imagine once we get to Evolution come July, there's a decent shot she's a part of that; if she's free and clear, which it seems like she is. I'd imagine may be by the summer she's back. Don't know if it's part-time, full-time, one time appearance. But I'd imagine come Evolution she's got a good shot at being there." [13:23 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Paige is back in WWE and has a match at the all-women's premium live event. She hasn't wrestled for the company in over seven years, so it would be a big moment.

