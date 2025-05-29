WWE News and Rumor Roundup - 38-year-old former champion will never wrestle on TV again, Brock Lesnar update, Kevin Owens' status

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

A 38-year-old former champion does not want to compete on television again. Is Brock Lesnar still with WWE? His contract status has finally been revealed.

Meanwhile, we have an update on Kevin Owens' potential return timeline. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

#3. Cezar Bononi opens up about his wrestling future

Former WWE and AEW wrestler Cezar Bononi has slowed down his schedule in recent years. He has not been very active in the ring lately, as he has found his niche as a fitness coach, helping wrestlers gain their fitness level.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Bononi said he has no desire to compete on television programming for any company again.

"I’m going to be honest, I don't plan to get back on TV. My body feels so good right now. Wrestling is really, really bad to the body. So, my body feels so good. I still love wrestling. I still want to be part of that. I still want to have my matches. I want my son to actually see me wrestle and enjoy his four. He was really afraid of the noises, so, he never watched it, even though I took him to a few shows. But, actually, last night we had a show in Boca, that's a place that I'm working the most. We work there every two, three months and I just had a run in and my son watched it and loved it so I'm still having fun."

The former BWF Rei Do Ringue Champion stated that he will continue to take bookings on the independent circuit.

#2. Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE contract status

Brock Lesnar's outlook is bleak, as there is no official word on his status with WWE.

His alleged involvement in connection with the federal lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and the company has put his wrestling future in jeopardy.

The Beast Incarnate has been kept away from television since SummerSlam 2023. His ongoing absence has some fans wondering if he is still with the Stamford-based promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Lesnar is still under WWE contract, despite much speculation.

Whether or not he will return lies in the hands of the WWE legal team.

#1. Backstage news on Kevin Owens' return timeline

Kevin Owens has been facing a prolonged absence from wrestling due to a serious neck injury.

He was expected to undergo surgery after being pulled from his scheduled match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. However, The Prizefighter clarified that he hasn't had surgery yet.

In a follow-up update, WrestleVotes reported that Owens is 'many months' out from a possible in-ring return.

"Kevin Owens has not had any procedure to this date, so, as far as recovery and return, we're months and months away from that, so, we'll see."

Interestingly, KO is advertised for the June 13 edition of SmackDown following Money in the Bank. Will he make a one-off return to give fans an update on his health condition? Only time will tell.

