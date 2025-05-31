WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 4-time World Champion to return after nearly 9 years? Vince McMahon's new company, Arianna Grace makes history

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for May 31st, 2025, where we cover the most interesting stories around the sports entertainment juggernaut. Today, we'll cover the possibility of a four-time World Champion returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Vince McMahon's new company, and Arianna Grace's history-making moment.

Without any further ado, let's begin:

#5. WWE's Ariana Grace made history with her father

A few years ago, the audience was introduced to Arianna Grace on NXT. Grace is no stranger to professional wrestling, as she's a second-generation star, the daughter of Santino Marella. The father-daughter duo has been working together on TNA Wrestling.

Recently, the duo had a mixed tag team match against Robert Stone and Tessa Blanchard on an episode of IMPACT. The duo made history as the first-ever father-daughter tag team in the promotion's history. While Grace and Marella lost the match, they still managed to etch their names into the history books.

#4. Popular names qualified for WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Lately, the management has been conducting a series of Triple Threat matches on RAW and SmackDown to determine the participants for the upcoming Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches at the upcoming premium live event in California.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi defeated Jade Cargill and Nia Jax after she pinned The Irresistible Force. Later, Andrade defeated Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu when Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo distracted the United States Champion.

#3. Vince McMahon's new company amid WWE return speculations

Lately, there have been speculations and reports running wild that Vince McMahon is interested in buying the Stamford-based promotion again. However, there was a new development where it was revealed that McMahon started a new company called 14th & I.

The company's reported focus will be on entertainment and media, and not professional wrestling. Moreover, former WWE executive Brad Blum is working in Vince McMahon's new company as the President. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Mr. McMahon in the coming months.

#2. Two MITB qualifier matches announced for WWE RAW

Earlier this month, several notable names qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match from their respective divisions on RAW and SmackDown. The management recently announced the final two qualifier matches for both divisions.

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk will face AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat match. Elsewhere, Stephanie Vaquer will face Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a qualifier match. It'll be interesting to see which names earn their spot for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

#1. Four-time World Champion might eventually return to WWE - Reports

Earlier this year, WWE acquired AAA, and with that, the promotion got access to several wrestlers from the newly acquired company, including Alberto Del Rio. In 2016, Del Rio had his final match for the Stamford-based promotion, and the multi-time world champion hasn't returned to the company yet.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the insider was told that things are fine between the former four-time World Champion and the Stamford-based promotion. He also stated that Del Rio could eventually be back in the company.

WWE is collaborating with AAA for a joint premium live event in California. This could be an ideal start for Del Rio to make an appearance and eventually return to the company if the management wants him to return. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the current AAA Mega Champion.

