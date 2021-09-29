WWE News and Rumor Roundup: 5-time champion teases gimmick change, Former world champion to target Roman Reigns after Draft, backstage reason behind Goldberg’s early return on RAW (29th September, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Things have been particularly interesting since the controversial Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Between the biggest championship feuds and potential changes in top superstar gimmicks, there's a lot that has surfaced over the last 24 hours.

Here, we look at some of the biggest news and rumors that have dominated headlines over the last few weeks. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Alexa Bliss teases potential change in gimmick after loss at WWE Extreme Rules

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein

Alexa Bliss recently challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules 2021. Their title bout eventually ended with The Queen retaining her gold, but that was not all.

Flair ripped Bliss’ doll Lilly into pieces following the match and left the parts inside the ring. Alexa Bliss was devasted following the champion’s actions and mourned over her lost friend before exiting the arena.

She recently took to Twitter and used Albert Einstein’s infamous quote to suggest a potential change in her current gimmick that was inspired by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. “Energy cannot be created or destroyed. It can only be changed from one form to another”, said Bliss hinting at her future on the Red brand.

After the pay-per-view, Charlotte Flair also explained her actions and said that she wanted to get rid of Lilly because she only wanted to face the original Lexi. The Queen feels that the five-time women’s champion should take that as a wake-up call before saying that hailing her as ‘champion at heart.’

"The Alexa I faced tonight was the old Alexa. It was the Alexa I saw when she held the RAW Women’s Championship multiple times. Tonight, she fought me and faced me. Yes, I’m still the Queen, but that’s the Lexi we all want to see. I don’t want to hear about Lilly. Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that she’s still a champion at heart,” said Charlotte Flair.

It is interesting to note that several backstage reports recently claimed that Alexa Bliss could potentially be off television for a few months. While no specific reason has been stated in that regard, the report suggests that she will be moving on from the “Lilly” storyline in the near future.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das