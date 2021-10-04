WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 54-year-old legend on potential return, Brock Lesnar's future, Ex-Champion wants major Roman Reigns rematch (October 4, 2021) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A Hall of Famer recently gave his take on a potential in-ring return.

Today's roundup features details regarding Brock Lesnar's imminent future and the Bray Wyatt-IMPACT Wrestling relationship as well. A popular WWE Superstar wants to dethrone Roman Reigns from the top of the mountain on SmackDown.

Additionally, Bayley reacted to a potential Queen's Crown Tournament outcome not too long ago.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the most recent WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

#5 JBL's thoughts on a possible WWE return

Before the 2014 Royal Rumble, John Bradshaw Layfield last wrestled in a WWE match in 2009.

Speaking on the Talking Tough podcast, he recently expressed that a future in-ring return might not be on the cards. However, JBL seemed open to managing a superstar or helping out young talent in a non-wrestling capacity.

“I doubt it [in-ring return], I don’t wanna get out there. If I thought I could help one of the young guys, yes, I’d do it. If I could physically, I would do it. I don’t think physically I could do it. I would be happy to get out there and manage somebody or do something to help a young talent. I love working with the young guys. I really enjoy trying to give them my philosophy of how to be… I know a lot more about how to be a bad guy than I do a good guy,” JBL said.

The Hall of Famer noted that his height could be a problem as far as being an on-screen manager is concerned.

Superstars usually look taller than their managers after all, but at six-foot-six, JBL appears more towering in comparison to many professional wrestlers.

“The only problem with being a manager is I’m six [foot], six [inches]. It’s tough because I’m so much taller than a lot of the wrestlers, not that they’re even shorter than they were, but it’s hard for tall managers because you want a short manager that makes their guy look really big,” JBL added.

Wrestle Tracker @wrestletracker1 #WCW #WWE "They didn't show much respect at all" - JBL on two former WWE Superstars who were difficult to work with sportskeeda.com/amp/wwe/news-w… "They didn't show much respect at all" - JBL on two former WWE Superstars who were difficult to work withsportskeeda.com/amp/wwe/news-w…#WWE #WCW

In your opinion, which superstar could benefit from having JBL as their manager? Let us know in the comments section below.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das