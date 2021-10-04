WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 54-year-old legend on potential return, Brock Lesnar's future, Ex-Champion wants major Roman Reigns rematch (October 4, 2021) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A Hall of Famer recently gave his take on a potential in-ring return.
Today's roundup features details regarding Brock Lesnar's imminent future and the Bray Wyatt-IMPACT Wrestling relationship as well. A popular WWE Superstar wants to dethrone Roman Reigns from the top of the mountain on SmackDown.
Additionally, Bayley reacted to a potential Queen's Crown Tournament outcome not too long ago.
With that in mind, let's dive straight into the most recent WWE News and Rumor Roundup.
#5 JBL's thoughts on a possible WWE return
Before the 2014 Royal Rumble, John Bradshaw Layfield last wrestled in a WWE match in 2009.
Speaking on the Talking Tough podcast, he recently expressed that a future in-ring return might not be on the cards. However, JBL seemed open to managing a superstar or helping out young talent in a non-wrestling capacity.
“I doubt it [in-ring return], I don’t wanna get out there. If I thought I could help one of the young guys, yes, I’d do it. If I could physically, I would do it. I don’t think physically I could do it. I would be happy to get out there and manage somebody or do something to help a young talent. I love working with the young guys. I really enjoy trying to give them my philosophy of how to be… I know a lot more about how to be a bad guy than I do a good guy,” JBL said.
The Hall of Famer noted that his height could be a problem as far as being an on-screen manager is concerned.
Superstars usually look taller than their managers after all, but at six-foot-six, JBL appears more towering in comparison to many professional wrestlers.
“The only problem with being a manager is I’m six [foot], six [inches]. It’s tough because I’m so much taller than a lot of the wrestlers, not that they’re even shorter than they were, but it’s hard for tall managers because you want a short manager that makes their guy look really big,” JBL added.
In your opinion, which superstar could benefit from having JBL as their manager? Let us know in the comments section below.