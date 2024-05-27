WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Another long-term name has been released, Triple H confirms that Randy Orton is hurt, Update on Brock Lesnar

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover exciting stories and gossip revolving around big names like Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Also, another prominent backstage name has left the company as the budget cuts post-Endeavor takeover continue. So without further delay, let's check it out:

#1. Triple H confirms Randy Orton is hurt

Randy Orton was not at his 100% heading into the King of the Ring finals against Gunther at the namesake premium live event. Tama Tonga targeted The Legend Killer's leg during their match on SmackDown and the latter did not get enough time to complete recovery.

Orton was seen pretty banged up after his match against The Ring General. In a post-match update, Triple H confirmed that the 10-time WWE Champion is dealing with back and knee issues and may need some time to recover.

"I think, having seen Randy (Orton) back here (backstage), he is pretty banged up, both his knee and his back. I think it is going to be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring with Gunther, but when he is, let's go," said Triple H.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton and Gunther are slated to collide again, as the former's shoulders were up when The Ring General secured the pinfall victory.

#2. Update on Brock Lesnar's status

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. The Beast Incarnate looked set to return earlier this year, but plans seemingly changed after he was linked to the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

While the commentary team discussed Lesnar's name during the King & Queen of the Ring PLE, recent reports state that there are currently no plans for his return.

#3. WWE RAW preview

WWE RAW this Monday will see the fallout from the recently concluded King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. So far, only one match has been announced for the show: Braun Strowman vs JD McDonagh.

Becky Lynch also talked about revoking the rematch clause and challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship but the newly-crowned champion is yet to accept.

Expand Tweet

Triple H has also revealed that Drew McIntyre is fit to compete again and will face Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle. We can expect the two to have an interaction on RAW.

#4. Another backstage name released by WWE

There has been a lot of shuffling among the backstage staff in the last few months, with the new board setting things up according to their liking.

Kristen Prouty, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Relations, was also recently let go by WWE. Prouty has worked with the company since 2000.